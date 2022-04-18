Greener Goals Sustainability Tips

- Plant a tree. This isn’t rocket science, trees take carbon out of the air and lock it in the ground. They also provide shade and recreation for the whole family, and kids love to take part in the process and watch trees grow. Did you really need all that lawn anyway?
- Visit your local forest. Get out into nature. It’s healthy for mind and body and showing your appreciation for it will ensure it’s well taken care of. Vitamin N! Helps people understand the deeper connection with the physical, natural world.
- Bike to the stadium! You’ll not only cut your carbon footprint, get exercise and park for free, you might even beat the traffic! Many stadiums offer secure bike parking which is usually a lot more convenient than the car park!
- Switch to renewable energy. You don’t even need to put solar panels on your roof. Most utilities offer a renewable option that ensures your electrons come from solar or wind, all you have to do is visit your local utility’s website and switch - and it doesn’t necessarily cost more.
- Support your local restaurants and your local businesses where possible. If takeout or delivery services are not available, check to see if you can purchase gift cards for future use.
- Turn off the lights - Turn off lights & other electrical appliances such as televisions & radios when you're not using them.
- Use power strips - Use power strips to switch off televisions, home theater equipment, and stereos when you're not using them. Using an advanced power strip can save up to $100 per year by reducing electricity waste when devices are idle (energy.gov)
- Power your home with clean, renewable energy. Ask your local electric utility about green power supply options for your home.
- Switch to energy efficient light bulbs like LED (energystar.gov).
- Save energy and reducing carbon emissions by adjusting temperatures 5 – 8 degrees (down in winter, up in summer) can help save energy if you are going to be away from home for several hours (energystar.gov).
- Reduce waste by placing collection bins in various places around your home to make recycling convenient. Use different bins that follow your city's recycling policies so you don't have to separate it out later.
- In Europe alone, 3.1 million tons of textile waste is sent to landfills or incinerators each year. Choose to donate your clothes instead of throwing them away (greensportsalliance.org). Purchase higher quality clothes that last longer. In addition, shop from places that have warranties and take back programs.
- Each ton (2000 pounds) of recycled paper can save 17 trees and 165 gallons of gasoline, choose recycled paper over conventional options (stanford.edu). Using 100% post-consumer recycled paper also is the best way of "closing the loop" with waste as well, where inputs become new outputs.
- The average American uses seven trees a year in paper, wood, and other products made from trees, about 2 billion trees per year. Use FSC-certified paper to reduce your impact (usi.edu).
- Lower your own personal carbon footprint by integrating plant-based meals into your diet. (greensportsalliance.org)
- Store your food in reusable containers rather than wrapping it in foil or plastic.
- Just by using refillable water bottles instead of buying bottled water makes an impact on the environment!
- Select plants that are local to your regional environment with climate-appropriate landscaping that can use less than one-half the water of a traditional landscape (energystar.gov).
- Check for Leaks - The average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year and ten percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. (epa.gov). Consider retrofitting old toilets to more efficient versions. Modern high efficiency toilets are actually more powerful, while using way less water.
- Did you know that the USPS has various sustainability initiatives, including recycling services? (usps.com) Other shipping groups have an option to purchase carbon offsets for each package shipped. Can be added quickly to the checkout process.
Greener Goals