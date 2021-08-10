GEICO announces partnership for 2021 Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup

Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup have a new partner.

GEICO, the second-largest auto insurer in the US, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX announced Tuesday a partnership naming GEICO as the official insurance partner of the 2021 Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup. As part of the partnership, the GEICO Man of the Match Award will be given to the best player of each game during both competitions.

The GEICO Man of the Match Award was created for and will be decided by fans. Soccer analysts, including Susannah Collins and Rodolfo Landeros, will select three players from each Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup games as finalists. At the 70th minute of the match, fans in-stadium, as well as those tuning in at home, are encouraged to visit Twitter.com/LeaguesCup and Twitter.com/CampeonesCup to vote by selecting their Man of the Match player using a Twitter poll. Voting concludes at the 85th minute. At the end of each match, one fan will be selected to present the GEICO Man of the Match trophy to the winner.

“We’re proud to work alongside GEICO during this year’s Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup to enhance the fan experience and give MLS and Liga MX fans a voice in selecting every game’s GEICO Man of the Match,” said MLS SVP of Properties and Events, Camilo Durana.

The 2021 edition of Leagues Cup will feature Tigres, Pumas, León and Santos Laguna for LIGA MX, while Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC, and New York City FC will represent MLS. In its third edition, the 2021 Campeones Cup will feature the reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, against Cruz Azul, the winner of LIGA MX’s Campeón de Campeones.

