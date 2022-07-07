First-ever MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate taking place in Minnesota

MLS NEXT announced Thursday that their inaugural 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Allstate will take place at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn. on August 10. It will be a part of MLS’s All-Star week festivities.
The match will have an East vs. West format, featuring 44 of the game’s brightest rising stars (22 players on each team).
“The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate provides us the opportunity to celebrate and recognize many of the top young players competing in our league and give them a large platform to showcase their talents,” MLS vice president, player and youth development Fred Lipka said in a release.
"These players will have a true MLS All-Star experience ahead of their game, and we hope that participating in this game will only strengthen the drive of these young stars as they look towards competing at the professional level."
Selection process
The 44 players chosen to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be selected by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of key MLS player development department personnel.
Players must fall in the Under-18 age group, meaning they were born in 2004 or earlier and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase to be eligible for selection.
The coaching staff for each team in the match will also be determined by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee. Each staff will feature a head coach, two assistant coaches, a goalkeeper coach and a fitness and strength coach.
Both the players and coaches will be announced at a later date.
How to watch
The match will be streamed live and further tune-in details will be available at a later date.
Ticket information
- MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is free of cost
- MLS All-Star Game presented by Target - tickets are on sale now
- MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target - tickets are on sale now
- MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G - tickets are on sale now
With Major League Soccer’s continued commitment to addressing its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the operations of the 2022 MLS All-Star activities, a portion of the proceeds from every ticket will be allocated to support these and other local sustainability initiatives in the Twin Cities.
Full week of events in Minnesota
In addition to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, a week-long celebration of MLS will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target, MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, along with community events and social impact initiatives.
- Khalid to headline the All-Star Concert presented by Target - Monday, August 8
- All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G returns - Tuesday, August 9
- All-Star Game presented by Target vs Liga MX All-Stars - Wednesday, August 10
- MLS All-Star week to incorporate entertainment events, as well as social responsibility and inclusion and equity initiatives