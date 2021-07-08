Columbus Crew acquire Erik Hurtado in trade from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
The Columbus Crew have added another attacking player to the roster, acquiring forward Erik Hurtado in a trade with CF Montreal. In exchange, Montréal acquired $200,000 in General Allocation Money.
Hurtado joined Montréal as a free agent following the end of his two-year spell with Sporting Kansas City, where he scored seven goals in 28 league games. He made seven appearances (two starts) with the Canadian club, registering one assist in the process.
Hurtado will add much-needed depth to an attack that has been hit by the Concacaf Gold Cup call-ups of first-choice striker Gyasi Zardes (USA) and Kevin Molino (Trinidad & Tobago). Offseason arrival Bradley Wright-Phillips is currently sidelined with injury.
"Erik is a versatile forward who has valuable experience in our League and provides us with another option on attack," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a club statement. "His addition to our roster will ensure that we have another proven MLS goal scorer to call upon when needed."
Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement that Hurtado's future with the club had been complicated by COVID-19 protocols as Montréal look to return to playing their home games in Canada following the recent loosening of travel restrictions for vaccinated people coming from the United States.
"Because he’s not vaccinated against Covid-19, his situation was problematic and we started considering a trade when we got the confirmation that the team could return to Montreal," Renard said. "Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory."
Columbus return to play on Friday, when they travel to local rivals FC Cincinnati.