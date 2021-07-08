Columbus Crew acquire Erik Hurtado in trade from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

The Columbus Crew have added another attacking player to the roster, acquiring forward Erik Hurtado in a trade with CF Montreal. In exchange, Montréal acquired $200,000 in General Allocation Money.

Hurtado joined Montréal as a free agent following the end of his two-year spell with Sporting Kansas City, where he scored seven goals in 28 league games. He made seven appearances (two starts) with the Canadian club, registering one assist in the process.

Hurtado will add much-needed depth to an attack that has been hit by the Concacaf Gold Cup call-ups of first-choice striker Gyasi Zardes (USA) and Kevin Molino (Trinidad & Tobago). Offseason arrival Bradley Wright-Phillips is currently sidelined with injury.