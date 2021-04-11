eMLS

Chicago Fire FC eMLS rep Kid M3mito wins FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier No. 4

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chicago Fire FC eMLS representative Kid M3mito has won the FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier No. 4, becoming the second eMLS gamer to qualify for the FIFA 21 Global Series where he'll match up against some of the world's top competition.

Vancouver Whitecaps rep Exraa is the other eMLS competitor to qualify, having won the North American Qualifier No. 1 back in January.

The event featured 12 of North America’s elite professional players, six each on Playstation 4 and Xbox One, contending for Global Series Points. The North American Qualifier champion from each console earned the largest share of the $15,000 prize pool.

The EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series features the top FIFA players in the world proving themselves against the other top global competitors. This season, players have been competing in regional tournaments with the top performing players invited to play in their respective Regional Playoffs at the end of the year, where they'll crown the FIFA 21 Global Series Regional Champion. 

Formerly a representative for Houston Dynamo FC where he won the inaugural eMLS Cup, Kid M3mito signed with Chicago in December 2020.

