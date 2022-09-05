Canadian Classique madness: Toronto FC-CF Montréal tie an MLS record 

The Canadian Classique between CF Montréal and Toronto FC has been one for the ages on Sunday evening from BMO Field. With five goals between the two sides in the first half, they have tied an MLS record for goals in a half - marking the fourth time that plateau has been reached in MLS history and first since 2014.
Toronto were the early aggressors, striking twice inside the first 10 minutes via a Federico Bernardeschi penalty kick and another delightful Lorenzo Insigne strike, staking the home side to a 2-0 lead before Montréal had a chance to respond.
Respond they would, though, as Montréal defender Kamal Miller halved the lead with a stellar side-volley in the 19th minute before Djordje Mihailovic continued his torrid 2022 campaign with a long-range golazo, setting the table for a match to remember.
Not to be outdone in a goalfest, Kei Kamara - the third-leading scorer in MLS history - got on the board to equal the league record for goals in a half in the 43rd minute after having a prior score waved off for offside. With Kamara's 129th regular season goal, Montréal toted a 3-2 lead heading into halftime with more to come from the two explosive clubs in the second half.