Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey: Q2 Stadium "should look like all the rich and diverse pieces of Austin in one stadium"

Austin FC minority owner Matthew McConaughey aspires for the MLS expansion club to truly represent the diverse and vibrant city they call home.





The Oscar-winning actor made an appearance at this year's virtual SXSW, speaking with MLS Commissioner Don Garber for a discussion about the future of the North American soccer experience. As the club's minister of culture, McConaughey wants Austin FC and the Q2 Stadium to be a welcoming place for the diverse group of people who live in the city.





"We want the club Austin FC to be synonymous with Austin," he said. "We want the club to be the flagbearer for Austin, inside and outside the sport. My hope is that if you take a snapshot of the stadium on any given night … (it) should look like all the rich and diverse pieces of Austin in one stadium. And now we're creating a destination for all the different communities in Austin to come together."





McConaughey has deep roots in Austin as a longtime resident of the city, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and a former student at the school. As a result, he's well-positioned to advocate for the city's value outside of just being an MLS market.