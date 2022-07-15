2022 FIFAe World Cup: eMLS players from Atlanta, Minnesota reach knockout phase

Both eMLS players at the 2022 FIFAe World Cup are into the knockout phase, as the march to international glory continues for Atlanta United’s PauloNeto999 and Minnesota United FC’s Lamps.
They were both drawn into Group A, where PauloNeto999 placed first (8W-4L-2D record, +18 goal differential) and Lamps placed third (6W-5L-3D record, +5 goal differential) after matches on Thursday and Friday. The top-four finishers from all four groups advanced as the field gets cut down from 32 to 16 players.
Now, Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches are set for Saturday before the semifinals and finals unfold on Sunday. In total, the event carries a $500,000 prize pool and the winner is crowned the FIFAe World Cup champion.
eMLS players have never advanced this far, potentially making the 2022 FIFAe World Cup a historic occasion.
In the Round of 16, PauloNeto999 is drawn against LJR_Peixoto from French club FC Lorient. Meanwhile, Lamps is drawn against Nicolas99FC from Guild ESports.
Both PauloNeto999 and Lamps reached the FIFAe World Cup in Copenhagen, Denmark after navigating the FIFA Global Series Playoffs in London. PauloNeto999 is also the 2022 eMLS Cup winner.
The 2022 FIFAe World Cup runs from July 14-17.