YOUR LEAGUE
YOUR APP

The official MLS app is your only source for all the action, exclusive in-depth analysis and daily banter. Free download on iOS, Android and most of your favorite devices.

iOS Download Button Google Play Store Download Button
Screenshot of mobile app Screenshot of mobile app

Download now

Download the official MLS app

iOS Download Button iOS Download Button

01.

LIVE MATCH STREAMS

Catch every out-of-market match wherever you are with MLS LIVE.*

*Blackout and other restrictions apply, including national blackouts.

02.

TOP-DRAWER VIDEOS, HIGHLIGHTS & ANALYSIS

All the best clips along with match recaps, video breakdowns and fresh documentary series from around the country.

03.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Track scores and stats as they happen with smart notifications and mobile Matchcenter.

04.

TAILORED TO YOU

Personalized schedules give easy access to all your favorite club’s matches.

Canada/MLS/USA logos

FOR CLUB AND COUNTRY

No matter who you support, we all rally when our country is in action. Track every U.S. Soccer or Canada Soccer match and enjoy in-depth coverage of international tournaments as well.

AVAILABLE ALMOST EVERYWHERE


LEARN MORE