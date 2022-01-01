Major League Soccer is dedicated to addressing important social issues and improving communities where we live and play our games. Through MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Major League Soccer and its clubs seek to enrich the lives of those in need across the United States and Canada. MLS WORKS executes national programs and legacy projects, charitable giving campaigns, and undertakes various initiatives that enrich and educate our youth, create sustainable communities and promote inclusion at all levels of the game.