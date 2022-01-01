MLS NEXT is an elite youth soccer competition platform with the mission of providing world class training, development, education, and competition opportunities for select soccer players across the United States and Canada. MLS NEXT values sportsmanship, fair play, skill development, and mutual respect among all Players, Coaches, officials, and spectators. This Code of Conduct has been established and adopted to ensure the guiding principles of MLS NEXT are understood and followed by all MLS NEXT Participants. This Code of Conduct applies to all MLS NEXT Games, MLS NEXT Events, MLS NEXT Competitions, or any other activity associated with MLS NEXT.

a. General Principles

By seeking to participate in MLS NEXT, each MLS NEXT Participant will agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the following General Principles:

i. Each MLS NEXT Participant agrees that they have read, understand, and agree to abide by all the information contained in the MLS NEXT Rules and Policies applicable to them, which include, without limitation, the MLS NEXT Rules and Regulations, the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy, the MLS NEXT Disciplinary Code, the MLS NEXT Privacy Policy, and any other rules, regulations, policies, guidelines, procedures, or directives of Player Development, L.L.C. (“PDev”) and its affiliates.

ii. Each MLS NEXT Participant agrees that they understand and will comply with the MLS NEXT Code of Conduct and will refrain from taking any action that violates this Policy. Each MLS NEXT Participant agrees that they will help foster a safe and welcoming environment for all Players, Coaches, parents, spectators, or any other MLS NEXT Participant. Each MLS NEXT Participant agrees that they will not take Offensive Action (as defined below in Section III), insult, make fun of, ridicule, or disparage, in any way, another MLS NEXT Participant. If it is determined that any MLS NEXT Participant failed to ensure a safe and welcoming environment, then such MLS NEXT Participant may be subject to Sanctions, including, but not limited to, suspension from MLS NEXT.

iii. Each MLS NEXT Participant agrees that they are committed to facilitating a diverse and inclusive environment. Each MLS NEXT Participant acknowledges that discrimination, offensive remarks, or adverse action of any kind arising out of or in connection with an individual’s Protected Status (as defined in the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy) will not be tolerated in MLS NEXT, and an MLS NEXT Participant will face serious and significant Sanctions, up to and 2 including removal from MLS NEXT, in the event such actions are determined to have occurred.

iv. Each MLS NEXT Participant hereby agrees that they will not engage in match fixing, betting, gambling, or any other form of wagering on Games. Each MLS NEXT Participant hereby agrees that they will not receive any gifts, meals, or other accommodations in connection with the result of an MLS NEXT Event or Competition. If it is determined that an MLS NEXT Participant participated in any of the aforementioned activities, then such MLS NEXT Participant may incur serious and significant Sanctions, including, but not limited to, Lifetime Bans, and Fines.

v. Each MLS NEXT Participant hereby agrees that they will not partake in any conduct that is illegal, violent, dangerous, irresponsible, or is otherwise detrimental to the reputation of PDev, MLS, or their affiliates. An MLS NEXT Participant will face serious and significant Sanctions if found to have taken any action that undercuts public respect and support for the sport of soccer, PDev, MLS, or their affiliates.

vi. Each MLS NEXT Participant hereby agrees that he/she/they will report any wrongdoing or violations of this Policy, the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy, or any MLS NEXT Rule or Policy, to the appropriate governing bodies. If it is determined that an MLS NEXT Participant failed to report such violations or wrongdoings, then such MLS NEXT Participant may incur Sanctions.

b. MLS NEXT Coach Code of Conduct

The Club will provide each Head Coach with copies of the Code of Conduct prior to the start of an MLS NEXT season. Each Head Coach is responsible for reviewing the MLS NEXT Code of Conduct with their assistant coaches and Players and promoting their compliance with it. In addition, the Head Coach must make the Code of Conduct available to the parents of their Players and other Club spectators and take or facilitate immediate action to address non-compliance.

In addition to the General Principles above, each Coach will ensure that their conduct is that of a responsible coach. To satisfactorily meet these responsibilities, the Coach is expected to:

i. Instruct Players in the rules and coach their team in such a way as to motivate each Player to always compete according to the rules.

ii. Respect the Game Officials and refrain from questioning their decisions in a disrespectful or abusive manner.

iii. Seek to ensure that fans of their team always conduct themselves with sportsmanship and maturity while in attendance at game sites and assist 3 the Game Officials in maintaining control of spectators during the Games.

iv. Respect the Coaches and Players of the opposing team both during the play of the game and at its conclusion, regardless of the result.

v. Maintain control of their emotions and avoid actions, language, and/or gestures that may be interpreted as hostile and humiliating.

vi. Refrain from taking any action which is likely to intimidate, offend, insult, humiliate or discriminate against any other person on the ground of gender, race, disability, age, religious or political belief, sexual orientation, social background, ethnic origin, language, marital or civil partnership status or pregnancy.

vii. Refrain from using drugs or alcohol in the presence of Players or be under the influence of alcohol or drugs while performing their Coaching/staff duties (this applies to Games, practices, as well as sanctioned Club activities).

viii. Refrain from taking any Offensive Action during an MLS NEXT Game, MLS NEXT Tournament, MLS NEXT Event, or any other activity associated with MLS NEXT.

c. MLS NEXT Player Code of Conduct

In addition to the above General Principles, all Players are expected to:

i. Accept and observe the authority and decisions of Game Officials and all other MLS NEXT disciplinary bodies.

ii. Refrain from taking any action which is likely to intimidate, offend, insult, humiliate or discriminate against any other person on the ground of gender, race, disability, age, religious or political belief, sexual orientation, social background, ethnic origin, language, marital or civil partnership status or pregnancy.

iii. Recognize and appreciate the efforts made by Coaches, parents, Game Officials, and administrators in providing the opportunity to play MLS NEXT soccer and enjoy the sporting environment.

iv. Ensure that the game is played and conducted in accordance with discipline and sporting behavior and acknowledge that it is not sufficient to rely solely upon a Game Official to maintain those principles.

v. Respect the Coaches and Players of the opposing team both during the play of the game and at its conclusion, regardless of the result.

vi. Refrain from taking any Offensive Action during an MLS NEXT Game, MLS NEXT Tournament, MLS NEXT Event, or any other activity associated with MLS NEXT.

d. Parent and Spectator Code of Conduct

In addition to the General Principles above, each parent and spectator will ensure that their conduct is that of a responsible observer. To satisfactorily meet these responsibilities, each parent or spectator is expected to:

i. Respect the rules of the game and cheer for their team in a positive, supportive manner.

ii. Respect the Game Officials and refrain from questioning their decisions in a disrespectful or abusive manner.

iii. Not interact in a negative fashion with other spectators, parents, Players, or Coaches of the opposing team, including use of abusive or hostile language or gestures of ill temper.

iv. Refrain from taking any action that may be likely to intimidate, offend, insult, humiliate or discriminate against any other person on the ground of gender, race, disability, age, religious or political belief, sexual orientation, social background, ethnic origin, language, marital or civil partnership status or pregnancy.