News
Watch
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Clubs
Competitions
Rosters
Gaming
eMLS
MLS NEXT
MLS NEXT Pro
Apple x MLS
Tickets
Store
Español
Account
News
Watch
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Clubs
Apple x MLS
Tickets
Store
Español
News
Watch
Schedule
Standings
MLS NEXT
Home
News
MLS NEXT news
Generation adidas Cup
Regular Season
U13 Schedule
U13 Standings
U14 Schedule
U14 Standings
U15 Schedule
U15 Standings
U16 Schedule
U16 Standings
U17 Schedule
U17 Standings
U19 Schedule
U19 Standings
NEXT Flex
U15 Schedule
U15 Standings
U16 Schedule
U16 Standings
U17 Schedule
U17 Standings
U19 Schedule
U19 Standings
NEXT Cup
2022 Cup Playoffs
2022 Cup Showcase
2021 Tournament
NEXT Fest
U15 Showcase
U16 Showcase
U17 Showcase
U19 Showcase
U15 Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers
U17 Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers
GA Cup
U15 Schedule & Standings
U15 Bracket
U17 Schedule & Standings
U17 Bracket
About/Resources
About MLS NEXT
Apply to MLS NEXT
Anti-hazing/Anti-bullying
Members
Programs
Resources
1:27
MLS NEXT Cup u17 Highlights: Houston Dynamo vs. Indiana Fire | June 27, 2022
Cup
Cup
U15 Schedule & Scores
U15 Bracket
U16 Schedule & Scores
U16 Bracket
U17 Schedule & Scores
U17 Bracket
U19 Schedule & Scores
U19 Bracket
Showcase:
Showcase:
U13 Schedule & Scores
U13 Standings
U14 Schedule & Scores
U14 Standings
U15 Schedule & Scores
U15 Standings
U16 Schedule & Scores
U16 Standings
U17 Schedule & Scores
U17 Standings
U19 Schedule & Scores
U19 Standings
2022 MLS NEXT Cup streaming schedule
1:13
MLS NEXT Cup u17 Highlights: Sockers FC Chicago vs. LA Surf | June 27, 2022
2:06
MLS NEXT Cup u17 Highlights: CF Montréal vs. Empire United | June 27, 2022
MLS NEXT Cup Day 2: FC Dallas U-19s through via penalties, RSL U-15s defeat Philadelphia
1:38
MLS NEXT Cup u19 Highlights: Barca Residency Academy vs. FC Dallas | June 26, 2022
1:56
MLS NEXT Cup u17 Highlights: Seattle Sounders vs. Solar SC | June 26, 2022
GENERATION ADIDAS CUP
GENERATION ADIDAS CUP
U15 Bracket
U15 Schedule & Standings
U17 Bracket
U17 Schedule & Standings
Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans?
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Seattle, Portland and LAFC prospects stand out in 2022
Winning is infectious: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders display alignment at Generation adidas Cup
Generation adidas Cup: Seattle’s Hawkins and Nelson win U-17 individual awards, Timbers dominate U-15 accolades
GENERATION ADIDAS CUP
22 UNDER 22 PRESENTED BY BODYARMOR
22 UNDER 22 PRESENTED BY BODYARMOR
2021 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
How rising FC Dallas, USMNT star Ricardo Pepi became 22 Under 22's No. 1 player
Who's next? Future transfer outlook for the 2021 MLS 22 Under 22 list
Why 2021's top 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR players carry so much potential
How the U22 Initiative is already transforming MLS rosters
Where MLS academies are in 2021 – and how they're fueling Canada, USA ambitions
Who missed the cut? 2021's biggest 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR snubs
Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch
Every past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winner and where they are now
Official Partners:
Official Partners: