MLS NEXT is accepting applications for membership for the 2022-23 season.
Admission is highly competitive for clubs to join the leading youth soccer platform in North America. Clubs will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Club History
- History of Elite Player Development
- Strength of Current and Potential Player Pool
- Expertise and Credentials of Coaches and Technical Staff
- Daily Performance Environment, including Training, Games, Facilities, Staff Support, Non-Soccer Programs, etc.
- Ability to Reduce or Eliminate Costs to the Player
- Geography
- Disciplinary History
- History and Support of Diversity and Inclusion
Clubs will be admitted on a rolling basis, concluding in March 2022.