APPLY TO MLS NEXT
APPLY TO MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT is accepting applications for membership for the 2022-23 season.

Admission is highly competitive for clubs to join the leading youth soccer platform in North America. Clubs will be evaluated based on the following criteria: 

  • Club History
  • History of Elite Player Development
  • Strength of Current and Potential Player Pool
  • Expertise and Credentials of Coaches and Technical Staff
  • Daily Performance Environment, including Training, Games, Facilities, Staff Support, Non-Soccer Programs, etc.
  • Ability to Reduce or Eliminate Costs to the Player
  • Geography
  • Disciplinary History
  • History and Support of Diversity and Inclusion

Clubs will be admitted on a rolling basis, concluding in March 2022.