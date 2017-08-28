MLS supports relief efforts after natural disasters

Looking for ways to help those affected here in Houston?— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 27, 2017
Visit https://t.co/2v9RRcssjZ or text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to @RedCross. pic.twitter.com/Zsk1nj70xT
Hurricane Harvey Red Cross Response:
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are on the ground now, working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort to people impacted by this devastating storm.
The Red Cross has enough shelter supplies in Texas to support 28,000 people and supplies for an additional 22,000 people are being sent in now. In addition, tractor trailer loads of ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies are on the ground in Texas. More than 150 vehicles have been mobilized.
The Red Cross has also prepositioned blood products in Houston ahead of the storm to help maintain an adequate blood supply over the weekend.
In the United States
- Impact Lives. Donate Now. Support U.S. Disaster Relief efforts
- Text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to Make a Donation – Customers of participating wireless carriers can make a $10 donation to support Disaster Relief by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999. Donations will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid account. Message and Data rates may apply. Full terms and privacy policy can be found at redcross.org/m.
- Learn more at redcross.org
In Canada
You can help. Learn more about local services throughout Canada at redcross.ca