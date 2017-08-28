MLS supports relief efforts after natural disasters

Looking for ways to help those affected here in Houston?



Visit https://t.co/2v9RRcssjZ or text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to @RedCross. pic.twitter.com/Zsk1nj70xT — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 27, 2017

Hurricane Harvey Red Cross Response:

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are on the ground now, working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort to people impacted by this devastating storm.

The Red Cross has enough shelter supplies in Texas to support 28,000 people and supplies for an additional 22,000 people are being sent in now. In addition, tractor trailer loads of ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies are on the ground in Texas. More than 150 vehicles have been mobilized.

The Red Cross has also prepositioned blood products in Houston ahead of the storm to help maintain an adequate blood supply over the weekend.

Learn More or Donate to American Red Cross Relief Efforts.