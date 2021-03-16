MLS WORKS and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research.
The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign will promote and benefit Children’s Oncology Group Foundation (COG), the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world. The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has enabled COG to strengthen research efforts across the entire spectrum of pediatric cancers, including Project: EveryChild – a unique project aiming to capture the biology and outcome data of every child diagnosed with cancer.
The cost of a single enrollment into a clinical trial such as Project: EveryChild can approach $10,000 per patient. According to COG, MLS’ Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has helped to offset the costs of more than 33,000 clinical trial enrollments to-date, with an expected 40,000 to be enrolled by the end of 2021.
MLS and Continental Tire will partner with MLS clubs to “surprise and delight” pediatric cancer patients and health care providers with unique experiences and acts of kindness throughout the month of September. Messages of hope generated from players, coaches, and staff will be used to produce customized blankets which will be distributed during the holidays to provide comfort to patients during treatments and hospital stays.
Throughout the month of September, MLS, its member clubs, and players will drive awareness of the campaign through in-stadium activations, league social and digital channels, and on national and regional broadcasts. Highlighted by the internationally recognized gold color for childhood cancer, MLS Kick Childhood Cancer matches will feature:
- A commemorative Kick Childhood Cancer edition MLS adidas Nativo 21 Official Match Ball used in match play
- Kick Childhood Cancer adidas Pre-Match Jerseys will be worn by players during pregame and warmups on game day as well as on the bench, side lines and during training and in community outreach efforts
- Gold corner flags
- Gold goal nets
- Gold captain’s armbands
- Gold ribbon jersey patches
- PRO referees will sport wristbands featuring a Kick Childhood Cancer ribbon
- Tweet your Messages of Hope: Send a message of hope using #KickChildhoodCancer. For every post that uses #KickChildhoodCancer on Twitter, Continental Tire will donate $1 to Children Oncology Group (up to $50,000) from September 1 - 30, 2021.
- From September 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, MLS will donate all royalties it receives for each Kick Childhood Cancer edition jersey sold through official retail partners to Children Oncology Group Foundation. View the special jersey at mlsstore.com
- Donate: Donate directly to Children’s Oncology Group at networkforgood.com
A holiday auction consisting of game-used, autographed jerseys and soccer balls from September matches and other items donated by Continental Tire will provide an additional fundraising opportunity later in the season.
Advertising
MLS WORKS Newsletter
MLS WORKS updates delivered to your inbox. Never miss the news that matters to you.