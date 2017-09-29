MLS Disciplinary Week 30: Javier Morales, Adeji-Boateng confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng and FC Dallas midfielder Javier Morales guilty of instigating and escalating an incident in the 70th minute of Colorado’s match against FC Dallas on September 2. Both Adjei-Boateng and Morales have been issued undisclosed fines for their actions.
