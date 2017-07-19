MLS Disciplinary Week 19: Luke Mulholland contact with Emmanuel Boateng

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended and fined Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent in the 57th minute of RSL's match against Orlando City SC on July 4. Mulholland will serve a one-game suspension during Real Salt Lake’s match on Wednesday, July 19 against the Portland Timbers.
