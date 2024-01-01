Our Mission
The MLS Innovation Lab, launched in 2024, is a program designed to shape the future of sports by identifying and supporting cutting-edge startups and advanced technologies. This initiative aims to develop the next generation of athletes, enhance the fan experience, and drive continued growth for the League and its clubs. The lab provides companies with real-world testing opportunities and access to the League’s ecosystem to drive growth and development.
This program reflects MLS's commitment to being a global leader in sports innovation and focus on growing the game of soccer.
Our Calendar
Our Priorities
Media Technology
Expand and improve existing media broadcast and digital distribution capabilities. Our goal is to ensure that fans have access to high-quality content anytime, anywhere, enhancing their connection to the game and keeping them engaged with every moment of the action.
Fan Engagement
Attract, engage, and empower fans with exciting new offerings that bring them closer to their favorite clubs, players, and properties. By generating additional first-party data, we aim to better understand and segment MLS fans, creating personalized and memorable experiences.
On Field Development
Enhance player development through cutting-edge innovation in health, fitness, video capture, analytics, scouting, and valuation. Our focus is on generating new data to inform owners, coaches, and players, ensuring they have the best tools and insights to succeed on the field.