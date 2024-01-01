Why was Innovation Lab created?

The MLS Innovation Lab was created to help advance core areas of the MLS business: player development, fan engagement and media

Do you provide office space for the participating companies?

No. All participating companies continue work from their respective locations.

Do you accept global companies to participate?

Yes. We accept companies from all countries.

How are companies evaluated in the selection process?

Companies are evaluated based on their product or technology, leadership team, vision, and alignment with MLS priority areas

How many companies are accepted each year?

We accepted 6-8 companies each year.

What are the benefits of participating?

As part of the program, participants will receive access and exposure to key MLS stakeholders, rights and programming, press and financial upside

What stage companies do you invest in?

We are stage agnostic but typically focus on seed through series B.

What is the equity agreement?

At the end of the program, MLs has the option to invest in the company at a mutually agreed upon discount on their next qualified funding round

Do the companies have to be soccer-specific to participate?

No. We look at companies across different industries and retain flexibility for compelling opportunities.

Is there an entry fee?

Yes. Companies pay $50K to participate which contributes to the operations of the program.

What happens after the program?

MLS will work with participants to create a plan on how to best work together moving forward.

Does MLS provide any funding throughout the program?