Your definitive guide to MLS Decision Day 2021
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

What week is it? I have no idea and (finally) it doesn’t matter! It’s Decision Day.
League Announcement

Imagining the wildest Decision Day scenarios
Voices: Sam Jones

Decision Day: One player on each playoff-chasing team that needs to deliver
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Tactical breakdown: What to expect from two huge Decision Day games
Voices: Joseph Lowery

What's at stake on Decision Day: Playoff places, seeding, Golden Boot & more
Decision Day

Evolution of a Revolution: How New England arrived at their new crest
Voices: Sam Jones

The big surprises in (and out of) the USMNT roster for Mexico & Jamaica World Cup qualifiers
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

GOLDEN BOOT RACE
DECISION DAY SCENARIOS BY CLUB:
Decision Day scenarios for Atlanta United fans

Decision Day scenarios for Colorado Rapids fans

Decision Day scenarios for Columbus Crew fans

Decision Day scenarios for D.C. United fans

Decision Day scenarios for Sporting KC fans

Decision Day scenarios for LA Galaxy fans

Decision Day scenarios for LAFC fans

Decision Day scenarios for Minnesota United fans

Decision Day scenarios for CF Montréal fans

Decision Day scenarios for New York City FC fans

Decision Day scenarios for New York Red Bull fans

Decision Day scenarios for Orlando City fans

Decision Day scenarios for Real Salt Lake fans

Decision Day scenarios for Seattle Sounders fans

Decision Day scenarios for Vancouver Whitecaps fans

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day

ARMCHAIR ANALYST: 2021 TEAM REVIEWS
What the 2021 MLS season meant for Inter Miami CF

What the 2021 MLS season meant for San Jose Earthquakes

What the 2021 MLS season meant for Austin FC

What the 2021 MLS season meant for FC Dallas

What the 2021 MLS season meant for Chicago Fire FC

What the 2021 MLS season meant for FC Cincinnati

What the 2021 MLS season meant for Houston Dynamo FC

What the 2021 MLS season meant for Toronto FC

THREE BIG QUESTIONS FOR EACH CLUB:
Three big questions following Inter Miami CF's 2021 season

Three big questions following San Jose Earthquakes' 2021 season

Three big questions following Austin FC's 2021 season

Three big questions following FC Dallas' 2021 season

Three big questions following Chicago Fire FC's 2021 season

Three big questions following FC Cincinnati's 2021 season

Three big questions following Houston Dynamo FC's 2021 season

Three big questions following Toronto FC's 2021 season

VIDEO FEATURES
Down to the Wire: Decision Day 2021 | Group Chat Pres. by AT&T 5G
39:14

Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
0:59

Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
26:03

Watch Every Goal from Week 34!
18:33

Best Moments of Week 34
4:04

Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
1:26

Minnesota's got next! 2022 MLS All-Star Game present by Target
0:56

LEAGUE REPORTS
MLS VOICES
Source: Alvaro Medran not returning to Chicago Fire in 2022
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Imagining the wildest Decision Day scenarios
Voices: Sam Jones

Your definitive guide to MLS Decision Day 2021
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Djordje Mihailovic talks USMNT frustration & CF Montréal's "do or die" clash with Orlando
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Gregg Berhalter explains USMNT November World Cup Qualifying roster selections
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Decision Day: One player on each playoff-chasing team that needs to deliver
Voices: Greg Seltzer

The big surprises in (and out of) the USMNT roster for Mexico & Jamaica World Cup qualifiers
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Evolution of a Revolution: How New England arrived at their new crest
Voices: Sam Jones

PODCASTS
Who gets in? Who goes home? Decision Day mega-preview!
1:34:16

Extratime: Club & Country postgame show
56:06

It's time to build the Josef Martinez statue in Atlanta
5:20

Campeones Cup postgame show featuring live interviews from the field
23:19

Are LA Galaxy, Orlando City in more playoff trouble? | Extratime
3:34

Playoff Push Mullets and Hudson River Derbys with RBNY Homegrown John Tolkin
32:38

Maurice Edu: Is Atlanta United back?
1:07

Ray Gaddis on The Call Up
14:23

Cobi Jones on The Call Up
15:10

Angel City FC Founder and President Julie Uhrman on The Call Up
18:30

MLS CELEBRATES
Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.

Major League Soccer celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month

MLS marks Earth Day with reforestation project

LEAGUE LEADERS
THE WORD
Coming home: Andy Najar and his “beautiful adventure” roll on at DC United

WASHINGTON – D.C. United’s current roster boasts MLS’ current Golden Boot presented by Audi leader, Ola Kamara, one of the league’s top crossers and set-piece maestros in Julian Gressel, US men’s national team wing mainstay Paul Arriola, a beloved former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in Bill Hamid and plenty
A league is born: An oral history of the inaugural MLS match

Project-40: The story of the original MLS youth super team

Landon Donovan's Other Legacy: Challenging the stigma of mental health

The Originals: Meet the MLS supporters who were there from the start

Strike Force: The World Cup heroes who helped MLS survive and thrive

Funeral, party, reunion: Scenes from DC United’s "Last Call" at RFK Stadium

