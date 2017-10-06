2017-18 Generation adidas Cup: Qualifying

The Generation adidas Cup, one of the premier competitive youth soccer tournaments in North America, returns with 19 MLS Under-17 teams in action (players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001).

The 11th edition kicks off with regional qualifying featuring MLS teams split across three different regions (East, Central, West). Qualifying matches in each region will take place over 2017 Columbus Day weekend and 2018 President's Day weekend (win = 3pts, PK shootout win = 2pts, PK shootout loss = 1pt, loss = 0pts).

The top teams from each group will advance to face international competition in the 2018 Generation adidas Cup Finals at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

East Region

Team Pts W L D (PK Wins) GF GA GD Atlanta United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New England Revolution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Match Time Location Field Oct. 6, 2017 PHI vs. ATL 11 am ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 6, 2017 DC vs. ORL 1:30 pm ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 6, 2017 NE vs. NY 4 pm ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 7, 2017 ORL vs. NYC 11 am ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 7, 2017 ATL vs. DC 1:30 pm ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 7, 2017 PHI vs. NE 4 pm ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 9, 2017 ORL vs. PHI 11 am ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 9, 2017 ATL vs. NYC 1:30 pm ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1 Oct. 9, 2017 NY vs. DC 4 pm ET Talen Energy Stadium Field #1

Central Region

Team Pts W L D (PK Wins) GF GA GD Chicago Fire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus Crew SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Match Time Location Field Oct. 6, 2017 TOR vs. HOU 9:30 am ET KIA Training Ground Field #2 Oct. 6, 2017 DAL vs. CLB 12 pm ET KIA Training Ground Field #2 Oct. 6, 2017 COL vs. CHI 2:30 pm ET KIA Training Ground Field #2 Oct. 7, 2017 DAL vs. HOU 9:30 am ET KIA Training Ground Field #2 Oct. 7, 2017 TOR vs. CHI 12 pm ET KIA Training Ground Field #2 Oct. 7, 2017 CLB vs. COL 2:30 pm ET KIA Training Ground Field #2 Oct. 9, 2017 COL vs. DAL 9 am ET KIA Training Ground Limonta Oct. 9, 2017 HOU vs. CHI 11 am ET KIA Training Ground Limonta Oct. 9, 2017 TOR vs. CLB 1 pm ET KIA Training Ground Limonta

West Region

Team Pts W L D (PK Wins) GF GA GD LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0