2017-18 Generation adidas Cup: Qualifying

The Generation adidas Cup, one of the premier competitive youth soccer tournaments in North America, returns with 19 MLS Under-17 teams in action (players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001).
The 11th edition kicks off with regional qualifying featuring MLS teams split across three different regions (East, Central, West). Qualifying matches in each region will take place over 2017 Columbus Day weekend and 2018 President's Day weekend (win = 3pts, PK shootout win = 2pts, PK shootout loss = 1pt, loss = 0pts).
The top teams from each group will advance to face international competition in the 2018 Generation adidas Cup Finals at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
East Region
|Team
|Pts
|W
|L
|D (PK Wins)
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Atlanta United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New England Revolution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City SC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Location
|Field
|Oct. 6, 2017
|PHI vs. ATL
|11 am ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 6, 2017
|DC vs. ORL
|1:30 pm ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 6, 2017
|NE vs. NY
|4 pm ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 7, 2017
|ORL vs. NYC
|11 am ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 7, 2017
|ATL vs. DC
|1:30 pm ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 7, 2017
|PHI vs. NE
|4 pm ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 9, 2017
|ORL vs. PHI
|11 am ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 9, 2017
|ATL vs. NYC
|1:30 pm ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
|Oct. 9, 2017
|NY vs. DC
|4 pm ET
|Talen Energy Stadium
|Field #1
Central Region
|Team
|Pts
|W
|L
|D (PK Wins)
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Chicago Fire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado Rapids
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus Crew SC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Dynamo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Location
|Field
|Oct. 6, 2017
|TOR vs. HOU
|9:30 am ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Field #2
|Oct. 6, 2017
|DAL vs. CLB
|12 pm ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Field #2
|Oct. 6, 2017
|COL vs. CHI
|2:30 pm ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Field #2
|Oct. 7, 2017
|DAL vs. HOU
|9:30 am ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Field #2
|Oct. 7, 2017
|TOR vs. CHI
|12 pm ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Field #2
|Oct. 7, 2017
|CLB vs. COL
|2:30 pm ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Field #2
|Oct. 9, 2017
|COL vs. DAL
|9 am ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Limonta
|Oct. 9, 2017
|HOU vs. CHI
|11 am ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Limonta
|Oct. 9, 2017
|TOR vs. CLB
|1 pm ET
|KIA Training Ground
|Limonta
West Region
|Team
|Pts
|W
|L
|D (PK Wins)
|GF
|GA
|GD
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland Timbers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose Earthquakes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle Sounders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Location
|Field
|Oct. 6, 2017
|LA vs. POR
|2 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Bermuda East
|Oct. 6, 2017
|RSL vs. SJ
|4:30 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Bermuda West
|Oct. 6, 2017
|SKC vs. SEA
|7 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Bermuda East
|Oct. 7, 2017
|POR vs. SJ
|2 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Victory
|Oct. 7, 2017
|LA vs. SEA
|4:30 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Victory
|Oct. 7, 2017
|RSL vs. SKC
|7 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Victory
|Oct. 9, 2017
|SKC vs. SJ
|9 am CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Bermuda West
|Oct. 9, 2017
|LA vs. RSL
|11 am CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Bermuda East
|Oct. 9, 2017
|POR vs. SEA
|1 pm CT
|SWOPE Soccer Village
|Victory