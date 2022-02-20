2022 MLS kits are out. What do you think? Share your power rankings below.

2022 MLS Kits
Atlanta: Forest Kit
Austin: Sentimiento Kit
Charlotte: Newly Minted Kit
Chicago: Water Tower Kit
Cincinnati: Juncta Juvant Kit
+23 Colorado: 2022 Club Jersey
Columbus: Gold Standard Kit
Dallas: Crescendo Kit
D.C.: Black & Red Kit
Houston: Bayou City Jersey
Kansas City: State Line 3.0 Kit
LA: City of Dreams Kit
LAFC: 5 Year Anniversary Kit
Miami: Heart Beat Kit
Minnesota: Minnesota Night Kit
Montréal: Secondaire Kit
Nashville: The Homecoming Kit
New England: The Liberty Kit
New York City: The Volt Kit
New York: 1Ritmo Kit
Orlando: Sunshine Kit
Philadelphia: For U Kit
Portland: Heritage Rose Kit
Salt Lake: Believe Kit
San Jose: Creator Kit
Seattle: Legacy Green Kit
Toronto: Community Kit
Vancouver: Hoop x This City Kit
