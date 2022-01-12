TOURNAMENT FORMAT

eMLS League Series One & Two: QUALIFIERS

The twenty-seven (27) Club Competitors will no longer be placed into two conferences. For the “Qualifiers”, each Club Competitor will play against every other Club Competitor once playing a total of twenty-six (26) games. Fourteen (14) games of Qualifiers will be played in eMLS League Series One and twelve games of Qualifiers will be played in eMLS League Series Two. A win is worth three points, a draw is worth one point, and a loss is worth zero points. There will be no extra time in Qualifier games. The Qualifier schedule will take place across four days, Tuesday, January 11th, Wednesday, January 12th, Tuesday, January 25th, and Wednesday, January 26th. The top eleven (11) players from the overall Qualifier standings will qualify for the eMLS Cup Playoff Bracket on Sunday March 13th.

If there are point ties between Competitors after all Qualifier games have been played at each event, the following tie breakers will be applied to determine the final seeding (in this order):

Total Number of Wins Goal Difference in Qualifier: Goals For (“GF”) minus Goals Against (“GA”) from the Qualifier games. Goals For: The tiebreaker goes to the Club that scored the most goals during the Qualifier. Goals Against: The tiebreaker goes to the Club that had the least goals scored against it during the Qualifier. Head to Head Record: When the tied Clubs played each other, the Competitor who scored the most goals wins to break the tie. Coin flip, etc.

eMLS League Series One and Two: FINALS

At the end of the Qualifier, the top eight (8) competitors from will qualify for the Finals based off the standing at each respective event; eMLS League Series One on Saturday, January 15th and Sunday, January 16th & eMLS League Series Two on Saturday, January 29th and Sunday, January 30th. The Finals will be a live streamed single elimination, Double legged bracket

eMLS Cup: PLAYOFF BRACKET

At the end of the Qualifiers the top eleven (11) players will be determined to move onto the eMLS Cup Playoff Bracket. The spot for Seed 12 will be filled by the winner of the eMLS Cup Last Chance Qualifier, which is composed of the sixteen (16) players that did not qualify for the eMLS Cup Playoff Bracket.

The eMLS Cup Playoff seeding for the top eleven (11) will be as follows:

Seed 1, Seed 2, See 3, & Seed 4 will be given a bye in the first round

Seed 5 plays against seed 12

Seed 6 plays against seed 11

Seed 7 plays against seed 10

Seed 8 plays against seed 9

The format for each game is a standard single elimination, single leg game. The final match in the bracket will be a two legged match between the winner of Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Semi-Final 2. If a game is tied in the second match in aggregate at the end of regular time, the game moves to standard extra time. If the game is still tied after extra time, a standard penalty shootout is used to determine the winner.

eMLS Cup: LAST CHANCE Qualifier

The remaining club competitors that did not place in the top eleven (11) for the eMLS Cup Playoff Bracket, those sixteen (16) players will be placed into a “Last Chance Qualifier” (“LCQ”) to compete for the 12th seed in the eMLS Cup Playoff Bracket, which will take place on Saturday, March 12th.

The format for the Last Chance Qualifier is as follows:

Phase 1 of the LCQ will consist of a Group stage with 4 players per group. Players will play round robin within their groups, each player will play their opponent twice. A win is worth three points, a draw is worth one point, and a loss is worth zero points. There will be no extra time in the group stage games.

Group Stage Seeding:

Group 1

eMLS Standings Rank 12

eMLS Standings Rank 19

eMLS Standings Rank 20

eMLS Standings Rank 27

Group 2

eMLS Standings Rank 15

eMLS Standings Rank 16

eMLS Standings Rank 23

eMLS Standings Rank 24

Group 3

eMLS Standings Rank 13

eMLS Standings Rank 18

eMLS Standings Rank 21

eMLS Standings Rank 26

Group 4

eMLS Standings Rank 14

eMLS Standings Rank 17

eMLS Standings Rank 22

eMLS Standings Rank 25