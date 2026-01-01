Our Soccer Delivered Right to Your Inbox
The best players in North America will compete at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium this summer when the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime features the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29.
Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, marking a historic first for the club. The league’s 30th All-Star matchup will take place next summer at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast globally in over 100 countries and regions on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.
