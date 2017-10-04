Playoff Scenarios: How Red Bulls, Sporting KC could clinch this weekend

There are just three games on the docket this weekend, but all of them will have big playoff implications. Both the New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City can clinch a playoff berth with wins and a Red Bulls victory would officially decide the playoff field for the East, if not the exact seeding. The Vancouver Whitecaps, New York's guests on the evening, can gain a top-two seed should they win.
Further west, Sporting can not only clinch, but eliminate Midwest rivals Minnesota with a win, while Colorado's game against FC Dallas could potentially determine whether the Loons live to fight another day – not to mention the gravity of the occasion for Dallas, even if their playoff fate won't be officially determined this week.
Minnesota United FC
Minnesota United FC are eliminated from playoff contention if:
- Minnesota United FC lose vs. Sporting KC on Saturday
- – OR –
- Minnesota United FC tie vs. Sporting KC on Saturday and ...
- FC Dallas win or tie vs. Colorado Rapids
Montreal Impact
Montreal Impact are eliminated from playoff contention if:
- New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday
New England Revolution
New England Revolution are eliminated from playoff contention if:
- New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC are eliminated from playoff contention if:
- New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday
Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union are eliminated from playoff contention if:
- New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting KC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Sporting KC win vs. Minnesota United FC on Saturday
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC win vs. New York Red Bulls on Saturday
