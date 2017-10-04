Playoff Scenarios: How Red Bulls, Sporting KC could clinch this weekend

There are just three games on the docket this weekend, but all of them will have big playoff implications. Both the New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City can clinch a playoff berth with wins and a Red Bulls victory would officially decide the playoff field for the East, if not the exact seeding. The Vancouver Whitecaps, New York's guests on the evening, can gain a top-two seed should they win.

Further west, Sporting can not only clinch, but eliminate Midwest rivals Minnesota with a win, while Colorado's game against FC Dallas could potentially determine whether the Loons live to fight another day – not to mention the gravity of the occasion for Dallas, even if their playoff fate won't be officially determined this week.

Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC are eliminated from playoff contention if: Minnesota United FC lose vs. Sporting KC on Saturday

– OR –

Minnesota United FC tie vs. Sporting KC on Saturday and ...

FC Dallas win or tie vs. Colorado Rapids

Montreal Impact

Montreal Impact are eliminated from playoff contention if: New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday

New England Revolution

New England Revolution are eliminated from playoff contention if: New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday

New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if: New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday

Orlando City SC

Orlando City SC are eliminated from playoff contention if: New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union are eliminated from playoff contention if: New York Red Bulls win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if: Sporting KC win vs. Minnesota United FC on Saturday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC