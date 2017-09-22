Playoff Scenarios: How NYCFC can clinch a playoff berth in Week 29

Toronto FC are coming off a shocking 5-3 loss to the Montreal Impact at BMO Field on Wednesday, but they didn't blow their chances of winning the Supporters' Shield this weekend. With a win and some help from New York City FC, they can lift it on Saturday. Meanwhile, the NYCFC could become the second team to clinch their Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff spot.

Toronto FC

Toronto FC will the Supporters’ Shield if: Toronto FC win vs. New England Revolution on Saturday

AND

New York City FC tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday

Toronto FC will guarantee a top-2 position in the Eastern Conference if: Toronto FC win vs. New England Revolution on Saturday

– OR –

Toronto FC tie vs. New England Revolution on Saturday and ...

Atlanta United tie vs. Montreal Impact on Sunday and one of ... New York City FC tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday OR Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday

– OR –

Atlanta United lose vs. Montreal Impact on Sunday and one of ... New York City FC tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday OR Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday



New York City FC

New York City FC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if: New York City FC win vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday and ...

Montreal Impact tie or lose vs. Atlanta United on Sunday

– OR –

New York City FC win vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday and ...

Columbus Crew SC lose vs. New York Red Bulls on Sunday

– OR –

New York City FC tie vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday and ...

Montreal Impact lose vs. Atlanta United on Sunday

D.C. United

D.C. United will be eliminated from playoff contention if: D.C. United lose or tie vs. San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday

– OR –

New York Red Bulls win vs. Columbus Crew SC on Saturday

LA Galaxy