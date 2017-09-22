2017 Playoff Scenarios - primary image

Playoff Scenarios: How NYCFC can clinch a playoff berth in Week 29

September 22, 201712:44PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Toronto FC are coming off a shocking 5-3 loss to the Montreal Impact at BMO Field on Wednesday, but they didn't blow their chances of winning the Supporters' Shield this weekend. With a win and some help from New York City FC, they can lift it on Saturday. Meanwhile, the NYCFC could become the second team to clinch their Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff spot.

RELATED: Live standings

 
TOR

Toronto FC

Toronto FC will the Supporters’ Shield if:

  • Toronto FC win vs. New England Revolution on Saturday
  • AND
  • New York City FC tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday

Toronto FC will guarantee a top-2 position in the Eastern Conference if:

  • Toronto FC win vs. New England Revolution on Saturday
  • – OR –
  • Toronto FC tie vs. New England Revolution on Saturday and ...
  • Atlanta United tie vs. Montreal Impact on Sunday and one of ...
    • New York City FC tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday OR
    • Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday
  • – OR –
  • Atlanta United lose vs. Montreal Impact on Sunday and one of ...
    • New York City FC tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday OR
    • Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday
 
NYC

New York City FC

New York City FC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • New York City FC win vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday and ...
  • Montreal Impact tie or lose vs. Atlanta United on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • New York City FC win vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday and ...
  • Columbus Crew SC lose vs. New York Red Bulls on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • New York City FC tie vs. Houston Dynamo on Saturday and ...
  • Montreal Impact lose vs. Atlanta United on Sunday
 
DC

D.C. United

D.C. United will be eliminated from playoff contention if:

 
LA

LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy will be eliminated from playoff contention if:

  • LA Galaxy lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
  • San Jose Earthquakes win or tie vs. D.C. United on Saturday and one of...
  • Real Salt Lake win vs. Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday OR
  • Houston Dynamo win vs. New York City FC on Saturday OR
  • FC Dallas win vs. Minnesota United FC on Saturday
  • – OR –
  • LA Galaxy lose or tie vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
  • Real Salt Lake win vs. Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday and one of...
  • Houston Dynamo win vs. New York City FC on Saturday OR
  • FC Dallas win vs. Minnesota United FC on Saturday
  • – OR –
  • LA Galaxy lose or tie vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
  • Houston Dynamo win vs. New York City FC on Saturday and ...
  • FC Dallas win vs. Minnesota United FC on Saturday
  • – OR –
  • LA Galaxy tie vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
  • San Jose Earthquakes win vs. D.C. United on Saturday and one of ...
  • Real Salt Lake win vs. Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday OR
  • Houston Dynamo win vs. New York City FC on Saturday OR
  • FC Dallas win vs. Minnesota United FC on Saturday

