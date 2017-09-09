Playoff Scenarios: How Toronto FC can clinch a playoff berth in Week 27

Toronto FC have been the best team in MLS all year, with the Supporters' Shield leaders in contention to finish the season with the most points, most goals, most wins, best goal differential and fewest losses in league history.

They won’t sew up any of those records on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field (5 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US), but they could become the first team to lock up a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Toronto won’t be able to clinch a playoff spot if they lose or draw against the Quakes, but they could secure a berth with a win and with some help from other teams.

Toronto FC will clinch a playoff berth IF