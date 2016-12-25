2017 MLS Trade Tracker

There are 12 different ways for your team to sign a new player, but one of the most frequently used is via trade – below is a list of all trades for the 2017 MLS season.
|Transaction date: 12/23/2016
|MIN
|MIN receive: No. 3 spot in Allocation Ranking Order, No. 25 pick in 2017 SuperDraft, general allocation money
|CHI
|CHI receive: No. 2 spot in Allocation Ranking Order
|Transaction date: 12/23/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Discover priority for Greg Garza
|CLB
|CLB receive: Highest 2nd Round pick in 2018 SuperDraft (Columbus to receive general allocation money instead of the SuperDraft choice if Garza starts in 12 or more MLS regular-season games in 2017, or if his option for 2018 is exercised following the 2017 season.)
|Transaction date: 12/23/2016
|SEA
|SEA receive: Will Bruin
|HOU
|HOU receive: General allocation money, targeted allocation money
|Transaction date: 12/22/2016
|SEA
|SEA receive: Harry Shipp
|MTL
|MTL receive: General allocation money
|Transaction date: 12/20/2016
|POR
|POR receive: Jeff Attinella
|MIN
|MIN receive: Natural 2nd Round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|LA
|LA receive: Rights to Jermaine Jones
|COL
|COL receive: LA's highest 1st round SuperDraft pick (No. 15 as of Dec. 13) and conditional 2nd-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|VAN
|VAN receive: Sheanon Williams
|HOU
|HOU receive: General allocation money
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|ORL
|ORL receive: Donny Toia
|ATL
|ATL receive: No. 8 pick in the 2017 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|TOR
|TOR receive: Clint Irwin
|ATL
|ATL receive: Mark Bloom and General Allocation Money (GAM)
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|MTL
|MTL receive: Chris Duvall and general allocation money
|MIN
|MIN receive: Johan Venegas
|Transaction date: 12/12/2016
|LA
|LA receive: Rights to Miguel Aguilar, natural fourth round selction in 2019 SuperDraft
|DC
|DC receive: Fourth round selection in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/12/2016
|POR
|POR receive: Rights to Kennedy Igboananike, 2017 international roster slot
|DC
|DC receive: Second round selection (43rd overall) in 2017 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Michael Parkhurst
|CLB
|CLB receive: General allocation money
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Romario Williams
|MTL
|MTL receive: Conditional third round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. The Impact will receive Atlanta’s natural second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft if Williams appears in a game for Atlanta during the 2017 season
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Harrison Heath
|ORL
|ORL receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Kevin Kratz
|PHI
|PHI receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Sean Johnson
|CHI
|CHI receive: General allocation money
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|NYC
|NYC receive: Sean Johnson
|ATL
|ATL receive: General allocation money and Targeted allocation money
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|COL
|COL receive: Natural second round selection in the 2017 SuperDraft
|ATL
|ATL receive: One international slot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|MIN
|MIN receive: Joseph Greenspan
|COL
|COL receive: Natural third round selection in the 2017 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/5/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Right of first refusal for Miguel Almiron
|SEA
|SEA receive: General allocation money