2017 MLS Trade Tracker

There are 12 different ways for your team to sign a new player, but one of the most frequently used is via trade – below is a list of all trades for the 2017 MLS season.

Transaction date: 12/23/2016 MIN MIN receive: No. 3 spot in Allocation Ranking Order, No. 25 pick in 2017 SuperDraft, general allocation money CHI CHI receive: No. 2 spot in Allocation Ranking Order

Transaction date: 12/23/2016 ATL ATL receive: Discover priority for Greg Garza CLB CLB receive: Highest 2nd Round pick in 2018 SuperDraft (Columbus to receive general allocation money instead of the SuperDraft choice if Garza starts in 12 or more MLS regular-season games in 2017, or if his option for 2018 is exercised following the 2017 season.)

Transaction date: 12/23/2016 SEA SEA receive: Will Bruin HOU HOU receive: General allocation money, targeted allocation money

Transaction date: 12/22/2016 SEA SEA receive: Harry Shipp MTL MTL receive: General allocation money

Transaction date: 12/20/2016 POR POR receive: Jeff Attinella MIN MIN receive: Natural 2nd Round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 LA LA receive: Rights to Jermaine Jones COL COL receive: LA's highest 1st round SuperDraft pick (No. 15 as of Dec. 13) and conditional 2nd-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 VAN VAN receive: Sheanon Williams HOU HOU receive: General allocation money

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 ORL ORL receive: Donny Toia ATL ATL receive: No. 8 pick in the 2017 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 TOR TOR receive: Clint Irwin ATL ATL receive: Mark Bloom and General Allocation Money (GAM)

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 MTL MTL receive: Chris Duvall and general allocation money MIN MIN receive: Johan Venegas

Transaction date: 12/12/2016 LA LA receive: Rights to Miguel Aguilar, natural fourth round selction in 2019 SuperDraft DC DC receive: Fourth round selection in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/12/2016 POR POR receive: Rights to Kennedy Igboananike, 2017 international roster slot DC DC receive: Second round selection (43rd overall) in 2017 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Michael Parkhurst CLB CLB receive: General allocation money

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Romario Williams MTL MTL receive: Conditional third round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. The Impact will receive Atlanta’s natural second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft if Williams appears in a game for Atlanta during the 2017 season

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Harrison Heath ORL ORL receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Kevin Kratz PHI PHI receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Sean Johnson CHI CHI receive: General allocation money

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 NYC NYC receive: Sean Johnson ATL ATL receive: General allocation money and Targeted allocation money

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 COL COL receive: Natural second round selection in the 2017 SuperDraft ATL ATL receive: One international slot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 MIN MIN receive: Joseph Greenspan COL COL receive: Natural third round selection in the 2017 SuperDraft