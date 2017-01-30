Expansion Tracker: Latest cities submitting bids before Jan. 31 deadline

Cities interested in making a bid for an MLS expansion team have until Tuesday, January 31 to submit their applications. Below are the latest updates on the bids that have been formally submitted:

Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg

Submission announced: 3:00 PM ET - Monday, Jan. 30

The Tampa Bay Rowdies delivered their expansion application to MLS headquarters in New York City on Monday afternoon. Their interactive expansion application, featuring more than 200 letters of support from politicians and local celebrities among others, included a modern rendition of “A Kick in the Grass.”

Also part of the application were details and renderings of the privately funded renovation and expansion plans to Al Lang Stadium and the proposed ownership group led by Rowdies Chairman & CEO Bill Edwards, who led the delegation that traveled to Manhattan on Monday morning.

RELATED:

Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg bid - stadium rendering

San Diego

Submission announced: 2:30 PM ET - Monday, Jan. 30

Mike Stone, the leader of a prospective MLS ownership group, hand-delivered San Diego's expansion application bid to MLS Commissioner Don Garber in an event held on Monday afternoon on the deck of the USS Midway in San Diego. The city's mayor, Kevin Faulconer, and MLS legend Landon Donovan also attended the event.

The bid's stadium plan calls for a privately-financed 30,000-seat facility on the Mission Valley site where Qualcomm Stadium sits.

The local ownership group includes: former Qualcomm President Steve Altman, technology entrepreneurs Massih and Masood Tayeb, Padres owner and local investor Peter Seidler and sports media executive Juan Carlos Rodriguez.

RELATED: