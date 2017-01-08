Watch MLS Combine: Team Copa vs. Team Tango - Sunday, January 8

January 8, 20178:00PM EST

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Copa 0, Team Tango 4 (Goldsmith 7, 34, Lewis 83, 89)

Team Copa lineup (4-3-3): McGuire; Jones (off 46), Abubakar, Dainkeh, Mafi (off 46); Hayes (off 61), Bartman (off 46, on 61), Mfeka (off 74); Epps (off 46), Wright (off 46, on 74), Cicerone (off 46) | Subs: Awuah (on 46), Dhaflaoui (on 46), Maloney (on 46), Oduro (on 46), Reid (on 46), Rimstad (on 46)

Team Tango Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cleveland; Dunk, Nana-Sinkam (off 46), Robinson (off 46), Dekovic; Hamilton (off 46, on 72), Holland (off 71); Goldsmith (off 46, on 71), Bronico (off 72), Hansen (off 72); Danladi (off 46, on 72) | Subs: Elliott (on 46), Galvao (on 46), W. Hume (on 46), T. Hume (on 46), Vobejda (on 46), Lewis (on 46)

Team Copa (blue)
Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton
Awuah, Kwame M UConn
Bartman, Nazeem F USF
Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo
Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland
Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas
Epps, Marcus M USF
Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest
Jones, Aaron D Clemson
Mafi, Iman D Clemson
Maloney, Connor D Penn State
McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa
Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF
Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas
Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford
Wright, Brian  F Univ of Vermont
Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
Team Tango (red)
Amick, Michael D UCLA (INJURY)
Bronico, Brandt M Charlotte
Cleveland, Stefan GK Univ of Louisville
Danladi, Abu F UCLA / Generation adidas
Dekovic, Matej D Charlotte
Dunk, Reagan D Denver
Elliott, Jack D/M West Virginia Univ
Ferrell, Alexander GK  Wake Forest (INJURY)
Goldsmith, David  F Butler
Hamilton, Sam M Denver
Hansen, Niko F New Mexico
Holland, Joe M Hofstra
Hume, Walker D UNC
Hume, Tucker F UNC
Nana-Sinkam, Brian D Stanford
Robinson, Miles D Syracuse / Generation adidas
Vobejda, Felix D/M UCLA
Coach: Jamie Franks
Topics: 
Combine

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.