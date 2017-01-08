Watch MLS Combine: Team Copa vs. Team Tango - Sunday, January 8

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).
Team Copa 0, Team Tango 4 (Goldsmith 7, 34, Lewis 83, 89)
Team Copa lineup (4-3-3): McGuire; Jones (off 46), Abubakar, Dainkeh, Mafi (off 46); Hayes (off 61), Bartman (off 46, on 61), Mfeka (off 74); Epps (off 46), Wright (off 46, on 74), Cicerone (off 46) | Subs: Awuah (on 46), Dhaflaoui (on 46), Maloney (on 46), Oduro (on 46), Reid (on 46), Rimstad (on 46)
Team Tango Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cleveland; Dunk, Nana-Sinkam (off 46), Robinson (off 46), Dekovic; Hamilton (off 46, on 72), Holland (off 71); Goldsmith (off 46, on 71), Bronico (off 72), Hansen (off 72); Danladi (off 46, on 72) | Subs: Elliott (on 46), Galvao (on 46), W. Hume (on 46), T. Hume (on 46), Vobejda (on 46), Lewis (on 46)
|Team Copa (blue)
|Abubakar, Lalas
|D
|University of Dayton
|Awuah, Kwame
|M
|UConn
|Bartman, Nazeem
|F
|USF
|Cicerone, Russell
|M/F
|SUNY-Buffalo
|Dainkeh, Suliman
|D
|Maryland
|Ebobisse, Jeremy
|F
|Duke / Generation adidas
|Epps, Marcus
|M
|USF
|Hayes, Jacori
|M
|Wake Forest
|Jones, Aaron
|D
|Clemson
|Mafi, Iman
|D
|Clemson
|Maloney, Connor
|D
|Penn State
|McGuire, Jake
|GK
|Univ. of Tulsa
|Mfeka, Lindo
|M/F
|USF
|Reid, Adonijah
|F
|Generation adidas
|Rimstad, Jo Vetle
|D
|Radford
|Wright, Brian
|F
|Univ of Vermont
|Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
|Team Tango (red)
|Amick, Michael
|D
|UCLA (INJURY)
|Bronico, Brandt
|M
|Charlotte
|Cleveland, Stefan
|GK
|Univ of Louisville
|Danladi, Abu
|F
|UCLA / Generation adidas
|Dekovic, Matej
|D
|Charlotte
|Dunk, Reagan
|D
|Denver
|Elliott, Jack
|D/M
|West Virginia Univ
|Ferrell, Alexander
|GK
|Wake Forest (INJURY)
|Goldsmith, David
|F
|Butler
|Hamilton, Sam
|M
|Denver
|Hansen, Niko
|F
|New Mexico
|Holland, Joe
|M
|Hofstra
|Hume, Walker
|D
|UNC
|Hume, Tucker
|F
|UNC
|Nana-Sinkam, Brian
|D
|Stanford
|Robinson, Miles
|D
|Syracuse / Generation adidas
|Vobejda, Felix
|D/M
|UCLA
|Coach: Jamie Franks