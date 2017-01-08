Watch MLS Combine: Team Copa vs. Team Tango - Sunday, January 8

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Copa 0, Team Tango 4 (Goldsmith 7, 34, Lewis 83, 89)

Team Copa lineup (4-3-3): McGuire; Jones (off 46), Abubakar, Dainkeh, Mafi (off 46); Hayes (off 61), Bartman (off 46, on 61), Mfeka (off 74); Epps (off 46), Wright (off 46, on 74), Cicerone (off 46) | Subs: Awuah (on 46), Dhaflaoui (on 46), Maloney (on 46), Oduro (on 46), Reid (on 46), Rimstad (on 46)

Team Tango Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cleveland; Dunk, Nana-Sinkam (off 46), Robinson (off 46), Dekovic; Hamilton (off 46, on 72), Holland (off 71); Goldsmith (off 46, on 71), Bronico (off 72), Hansen (off 72); Danladi (off 46, on 72) | Subs: Elliott (on 46), Galvao (on 46), W. Hume (on 46), T. Hume (on 46), Vobejda (on 46), Lewis (on 46)

Team Copa (blue) Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton Awuah, Kwame M UConn Bartman, Nazeem F USF Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas Epps, Marcus M USF Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest Jones, Aaron D Clemson Mafi, Iman D Clemson Maloney, Connor D Penn State McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford Wright, Brian F Univ of Vermont Coach: Bo Oshoniyi