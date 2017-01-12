Watch MLS Combine: Team Copa vs. Team Control - Thursday, January 12

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans may attend the games at the StubHub Center for free. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).
Team Copa 2 (Mfeka 40, Ebobisse 60), Team Control 1 (Brown 75)
Team Copa lineup (4-1-4-1): McGuire; Jones (off 45, on 75), Abubakar, Rimstad (off 45), Mafi (off 45, on 77); Awuah (off 77); Epps (off 45, on 70), Hayes (off 45), Mfeka (off 70), Dhaflaoui (off 45); Ebobisse (off 75) | Subs: Cicerone (on 45), Dainkeh (on 45), Maloney (on 45), Bartman (on 45), Oduro (on 45), Reid (on 45), Wright
Team Control lineup (4-1-4-1): Klenofsky; Odoi-Atsem (off 45), Radjen (off 45), Wilson, Nerwinski; Yueill (off 68); Thierjung (off 45, on 68), Gressel, (off 68) Matsoso (off 45), Lewis (off 45, on 68); Delgado (off 45) | Subs: Brown (on 45), Fernandes ( on 45), Johnson (on 45), Ledbetter, Schmidt (on 45), Wheeler-Omiunu (on 45), Wingate (on 45)
|Team Copa (blue)
|#44 - Abubakar, Lalas
|D
|University of Dayton
|#40 - Awuah, Kwame
|M
|UConn
|#52 - Bartman, Nazeem
|F
|USF
|#42 - Cicerone, Russell
|M/F
|SUNY-Buffalo
|#43 - Dainkeh, Suliman
|D
|Maryland
|#46 - Ebobisse, Jeremy
|F
|Duke / Generation adidas
|#47 - Epps, Marcus
|M
|USF
|#48 - Hayes, Jacori
|M
|Wake Forest
|#49 - Jones, Aaron
|D
|Clemson
|#50 - Mafi, Iman
|D
|Clemson
|#51 - Maloney, Connor
|D
|Penn State
|#12 - McGuire, Jake
|GK
|Univ. of Tulsa
|#53 - Mfeka, Lindo
|M/F
|USF
|#55 - Reid, Adonijah
|F
|Generation adidas
|#58 - Rimstad, Jo Vetle
|D
|Radford
|#56 - Wright, Brian
|F
|Univ of Vermont
|Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
|Team Control (white)
|#20 - Brown, Jalen
|M/F
|Xavier
|#21 - Delgado, Guillermo
|F
|Delaware
|#22 - Fernandes, Wuilito
|F
|U.Mass-Lowell
|#24 - Gressel , Julian
|D/M
|Providence College
|#23 - Johnson, Daniel
|M
|Univ of Louisville
|#15 - Klenofsky, Eric
|GK
|Monmouth
|#25 - Ledbetter, Austin
|D
|SIUe
|#26 - Lewis, Zeiko
|M
|Boston College
|#27 - Matsoso, Napo
|M
|Kentucky
|#28 - Nerwinski, Jakob
|D
|UConn
|#29 - Odoi-Atsem, Chris
|D
|Maryland
|#30 - Radjen, Danilo
|D
|Univ of Akron
|#31 - Schmidt, Justin
|D
|Washington
|#32 - Thierjung, Christian
|F
|California
|#33 - Wheeler-Omiunu, Andrew
|M/D
|Harvard
|#34 - Wilson, Jordan
|D
|Kentucky
|Wingate, Chris
|M
|New Hampshire
|Yeuill, Jackson
|M
|UCLA / Generation adidas
|Coach: Kevin Anderson