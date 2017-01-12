Watch MLS Combine: Team Copa vs. Team Control - Thursday, January 12

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans may attend the games at the StubHub Center for free. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Copa 2 (Mfeka 40, Ebobisse 60), Team Control 1 (Brown 75)

Team Copa lineup (4-1-4-1): McGuire; Jones (off 45, on 75), Abubakar, Rimstad (off 45), Mafi (off 45, on 77); Awuah (off 77); Epps (off 45, on 70), Hayes (off 45), Mfeka (off 70), Dhaflaoui (off 45); Ebobisse (off 75) | Subs: Cicerone (on 45), Dainkeh (on 45), Maloney (on 45), Bartman (on 45), Oduro (on 45), Reid (on 45), Wright

Team Control lineup (4-1-4-1): Klenofsky; Odoi-Atsem (off 45), Radjen (off 45), Wilson, Nerwinski; Yueill (off 68); Thierjung (off 45, on 68), Gressel, (off 68) Matsoso (off 45), Lewis (off 45, on 68); Delgado (off 45) | Subs: Brown (on 45), Fernandes ( on 45), Johnson (on 45), Ledbetter, Schmidt (on 45), Wheeler-Omiunu (on 45), Wingate (on 45)

Team Copa (blue) #44 - Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton #40 - Awuah, Kwame M UConn #52 - Bartman, Nazeem F USF #42 - Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo #43 - Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland #46 - Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas #47 - Epps, Marcus M USF #48 - Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest #49 - Jones, Aaron D Clemson #50 - Mafi, Iman D Clemson #51 - Maloney, Connor D Penn State #12 - McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa #53 - Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF #55 - Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas #58 - Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford #56 - Wright, Brian F Univ of Vermont Coach: Bo Oshoniyi