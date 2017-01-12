Watch MLS Combine: Team Copa vs. Team Control - Thursday, January 12

January 12, 20172:30PM EST

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans may attend the games at the StubHub Center for free. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Copa 2 (Mfeka 40, Ebobisse 60), Team Control 1 (Brown 75)

Team Copa lineup (4-1-4-1): McGuire; Jones (off 45, on 75), Abubakar, Rimstad (off 45), Mafi (off 45, on 77); Awuah (off 77); Epps (off 45, on 70), Hayes (off 45), Mfeka (off 70), Dhaflaoui (off 45); Ebobisse (off 75) | Subs: Cicerone (on 45), Dainkeh (on 45), Maloney (on 45), Bartman (on 45), Oduro (on 45), Reid (on 45), Wright

Team Control lineup (4-1-4-1): Klenofsky; Odoi-Atsem (off 45), Radjen (off 45), Wilson, Nerwinski; Yueill (off 68); Thierjung (off 45, on 68), Gressel, (off 68) Matsoso (off 45), Lewis (off 45, on 68); Delgado (off 45) | Subs: Brown (on 45), Fernandes ( on 45), Johnson (on 45), Ledbetter, Schmidt (on 45), Wheeler-Omiunu (on 45), Wingate (on 45)

Team Copa (blue)
#44 - Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton
#40 - Awuah, Kwame M UConn
#52 - Bartman, Nazeem F USF
#42 - Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo
#43 - Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland
#46 - Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas
#47 - Epps, Marcus M USF
#48 - Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest
#49 - Jones, Aaron D Clemson
#50 - Mafi, Iman D Clemson
#51 - Maloney, Connor D Penn State
#12 - McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa
#53 - Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF
#55 - Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas
#58 - Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford
#56 - Wright, Brian  F Univ of Vermont
Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
Team Control (white)
#20 - Brown, Jalen M/F Xavier
#21 - Delgado, Guillermo F Delaware
#22 - Fernandes, Wuilito F U.Mass-Lowell
#24 - Gressel , Julian  D/M Providence College 
#23 - Johnson, Daniel M Univ of Louisville
#15 - Klenofsky, Eric GK Monmouth
#25 - Ledbetter, Austin D SIUe
#26 - Lewis, Zeiko M Boston College 
#27 - Matsoso, Napo M Kentucky
#28 - Nerwinski, Jakob D UConn
#29 - Odoi-Atsem, Chris D Maryland
#30 - Radjen, Danilo D Univ of Akron
#31 - Schmidt, Justin D Washington
#32 - Thierjung, Christian F California
#33 - Wheeler-Omiunu, Andrew M/D Harvard
#34 - Wilson, Jordan D Kentucky
Wingate, Chris M New Hampshire 
Yeuill, Jackson M UCLA / Generation adidas
Coach: Kevin Anderson
Topics: 
Combine

