Watch MLS Combine: Team Chaos vs. Team Copa - Tuesday, January 10

The second matchday from the adidas MLS Player Combine at StubHub Center kicks off on Tuesday, January 10 at 4:15 pm ET when Team Chaos and Team Copa face off.

The match will feature the likes of Generation adidas talents like Jeremy Ebobisse and Shamit Shome, who are both tabbed to go high in the 2017 SuperDraft on January 13.

Fans can attend the matches at the StubHub Center for FREE.

Team Chaos vs. Team Copa (1:15 PM PT/4:15 PM ET)

Team Chaos (orange) #91 - Aubrey, Brandon D Notre Dame #80 - Bjornethun, Kyle D Seattle Univ #81 - DeGraffenriedt, Michael D Univ of Louisville #98 - Depuy , Nick F UC Santa Barbara #92 - DeVries, Francis D Saint Francis Univ #82 - Gomez Sanchez, Jorge F Temple Univ #83 - Kutler, Ethan F Colgate #84 - McConnell, Billy D Indiana #16 - Moewes, Robert GK Duke #85 - Nanco, Chris F Syracuse #86 - Panken, Evan M Notre Dame #87 - Regis, Nathan F Pfeiffer #88 - Sagel, Robby D Penn State #89 - Sanchez, Eddie M/F Univ of Portland #90 - Shome, Shamit M Generation adidas #93 - Storm, Colton D UNC #94 - Thompson, Tanner MF Indiana #95 - Wehan, Chris MF New Mexico Coach: Pete Fewing