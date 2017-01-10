Watch MLS Combine: Team Chaos vs. Team Copa - Tuesday, January 10

January 10, 20176:00PM EST

The second matchday from the adidas MLS Player Combine at StubHub Center kicks off on Tuesday, January 10 at 4:15 pm ET when Team Chaos and Team Copa face off.

The match will feature the likes of Generation adidas talents like Jeremy Ebobisse and Shamit Shome, who are both tabbed to go high in the 2017 SuperDraft on January 13.

Fans can attend the matches at the StubHub Center for FREE

Team Chaos vs. Team Copa (1:15 PM PT/4:15 PM ET)

Team Chaos (orange)
#91 - Aubrey, Brandon D Notre Dame
#80 - Bjornethun, Kyle D Seattle Univ
#81 - DeGraffenriedt, Michael D Univ of Louisville
#98 - Depuy , Nick  F UC Santa Barbara 
#92 - DeVries, Francis D Saint Francis Univ
#82 - Gomez Sanchez, Jorge F Temple Univ
#83 - Kutler, Ethan F Colgate
#84 - McConnell, Billy D Indiana
#16 - Moewes, Robert GK Duke
#85 - Nanco, Chris F Syracuse
#86 - Panken, Evan M Notre Dame
#87 - Regis, Nathan F Pfeiffer 
#88 Sagel, Robby D Penn State
#89 - Sanchez, Eddie M/F Univ of Portland
#90 - Shome, Shamit M Generation adidas
#93 - Storm, Colton D UNC
#94 - Thompson, Tanner  MF Indiana
#95 - Wehan, Chris MF New Mexico
Coach: Pete Fewing
Team Copa (blue)
#44 - Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton
#40 - Awuah, Kwame M UConn
#52 - Bartman, Nazeem F USF
#42 - Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo
#43 - Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland
#46 - Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas
#47 - Epps, Marcus M USF
#48 - Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest
#49 - Jones, Aaron D Clemson
#50 - Mafi, Iman D Clemson
#51 - Maloney, Connor D Penn State
#12 - McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa
#53 - Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF
#55 - Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas
#58 - Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford
#56 - Wright, Brian  F Univ of Vermont
Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
Topics: 
Combine

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.