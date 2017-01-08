Watch MLS Combine: Team Chaos vs. Team Control - Sunday, January 8

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held at the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12.

Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Chaos 1, Team Control 3 (Gomez 88; Lewis 15, Delgado 26, Yueill 36)

Team Chaos lineup (4-2-3-1): Moewes; McConnell (off 46, on 75), Aubrey (off 46), Sagel (off 46), Bjornethun (off 75); Panken (off 46), Thompson (off 79); Sanchez (off 46, on 73), Shome (off 73), Wehan (off 46, on 79); Depuy (off 46, on 73, off 77, on 81) | Subs: DeGraffenriedt (on 46), DeVries (on 46), Gomez (on 46), Kutler (on 46), Nanco (on 46), Regis (on 46, off 73, on 77, off 81), Storm (on 46)

Team Control lineup (4-1-4-1): Klenofsky; Nerwinski (off 46), Schmidt, Radjen, Wilson; Wheeler-Omiunu (off 46); Lewis (off 46), Gressel (off 46, on 70), Yueill (off 70), Johnson (off 46); Delgado (off 46) | Subs: Brown (on 46), Fernandes (on 46), Ledbetter, Matsoso (on 46), Odoi-Atsem (on 46), Thierjung (on 46), Wingate (on 46)

Team Chaos (orange) Aubrey, Brandon D Notre Dame Bjornethun, Kyle D Seattle Univ DeGraffenriedt, Michael D Univ of Louisville Depuy , Nick F UC Santa Barbara DeVries, Francis D Saint Francis Univ Gomez Sanchez, Jorge F Temple Univ Kutler, Ethan F Colgate McConnell, Billy D Indiana Moewes, Robert GK Duke Nanco, Chris F Syracuse Panken, Evan M Notre Dame Regis, Nathan F Pfeiffer Sagel, Robby D Penn State Sanchez, Eddie M/F Univ of Portland Shome, Shamit M Generation adidas Storm, Colton D UNC Thompson, Tanner MF Indiana Wehan, Chris MF New Mexico Coach: Pete Fewing