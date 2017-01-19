2017 MLS Rosters

|Atlanta United FC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (23 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Alexander Tambakis (INT'L), Alec Kann
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp
|Chicago Fire
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Matt Lampson, Jorge Rodrigo Bava
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Daniel Johnson, Stefan Cleveland, Guillermo Delgado, Brandt Bronico, Matej Dekovic
|Colorado Rapids
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Tim Howard (DP), Zac MacMath, John Berner
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
ON LOAN: Juan Ramirez (DP, INT'L)
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Sam Hamilton, Liam Callahan, Jaime Siaj, Peguy Ngatcha
|Columbus Crew SC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (25 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Zack Steffen, Brad Stuver
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
OUT OF CONTRACT: Chad Barson
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Connor Maloney, Logan Ketterer
|D.C. United
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (24 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (4): Bill Hamid (HG), Charlie Horton, Eric Klenofsky, Travis Worra
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 0
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Jo Vetle Rimstad
|FC Dallas
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (28 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Jesse Gonzalez (HG), Chris Seitz
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Walker Hume, Austin Ledbetter, Dakota Barnathan, Wuilito Fernandes, Marco Carrizales
OUT OF CONTRACT: Carlos Ruiz
|Houston Dynamo
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Tyler Deric (HG), Joe Willis, Calle Brown
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Joe Holland, Jake McGuire, Danilo Radjen, Robby Sagel
OUT OF CONTRACT: DaMarcus Beasley, David Horst
|LA Galaxy
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Clement Diop (INT'L), Dan Kennedy, Brian Rowe
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
|Minnesota United FC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (13 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (0):
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 0
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Alec Ferrell, Thomas de Villardi, Tanner Thompson
|Montreal Impact
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (25 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Evan Bush, Maxime Crepeau (HG), Eric Kronberg
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
|New England Revolution
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (4): Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton, Bobby Shuttleworth, Matt Turner
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Napo Matsoso, Joshua Smith
|New York City FC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (4): Eirik Johansen (INT'L), Sean Johnson, Andre Rawls, Josh Saunders
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Kwame Awuah, Jalen Brown, Chris Wingate, Michael DeGraffenriedt
|New York Red Bulls
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Ryan Meara, Luis Robles
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Ethan Kutler, Jordan Scarlett
ON LOAN: Anatole Abang (INT'L)
|Orlando City SC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (4): Joe Bendik, Earl Edwards Jr., Patrick McLain, Mason Stajduhar (HG)
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Danny Deakin
|Philadelphia Union
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (23 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Andre Blake, John McCarthy
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Marcus Epps, Aaron Jones, Chris Nanco, Jack Elliott, Santi Moar
|Portland Timbers
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (22 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Jeff Attinella, Jake Gleeson, Kendall McIntosh
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Michael Amick, Russell Cicerone, Romilio Hernandez
|Real Salt Lake
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Lalo Fernandez (HG), Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Reagan Dunk, Justin Schmidt, Andrew Putna
|San Jose Earthquakes
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): David Bingham, Andrew Tarbell (GA)
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Lindo Mfeka, Christian Thierjung, Auden Schilder
|Seattle Sounders
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith, Tyler Miller
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Brian Nana-Sinkam, Dom Oduro, Douglas Goodman, Jake Stovall, Kyle Bjornethun
|Sporting Kansas City
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Andrew Dykstra, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Colton Storm, David Greczek
|Toronto FC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): Alex Bono (GA), Clint Irwin
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Robert Moewes, Oyvind Alseth, Lars Eckenrode, Juan Pablo Saavedra
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (3): David Ousted (INT'L), Spencer Richey, Paolo Tornaghi
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
ON LOAN: Sam Adekugbe (HG)
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Jakob Nerwinski, Francis de Vries, Jorge Gomez Sanchez, Nazeem Bartman