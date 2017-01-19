2017 MLS Rosters

January 19, 201711:00AM EST
MLSsoccer staff
 
Atlanta United FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (23 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Alexander Tambakis (INT'L), Alec Kann
DEF (6): Michael Parkhurst, Mikey Ambrose, Mark Bloom, Greg Garza, Miles Robinson (GA), Zach Loyd
MID (9): Miguel Almiron (DP, INT'L), Yamil Asad (INT'L), Andrew Carleton (HG), Chris Goslin (HG), Julian Gressel, Harrison Heath, Kevin Kratz (INT'L), Chris McCann (INT'L), Jeff Larentowicz
FWD (6): Kenwyne Jones (INT'L), Jeffrey Otoo (INT'L), Jacob Peterson, Brandon Vazquez, Hector Villalba (DP, INT'L), Romario Williams

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 2
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 8
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp
 
Chicago Fire
ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Matt Lampson, Jorge Rodrigo Bava
DEF (6): Jonathan Campbell, Patrick Doody (HG), Michael Harrington, Johan Kappelhof (INT'L), Joao Meira (INT'L), Brandon Vincent
MID (8): David Accam (DP), Arturo Alvarez, Drew Conner (HG), Collin Fernandez (HG), John Goossens (INT'L), Juninho, Dax McCarty, Matt Polster
FWD (5): David Arshakyan (INT'L), Joey Calistri (HG), Michael de Leeuw (INT'L), Nemanja Nikolic (DP, INT'L), Luis Solignac (INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 4
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 8
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Daniel Johnson, Stefan Cleveland, Guillermo Delgado, Brandt Bronico, Matej Dekovic
 
Colorado Rapids
ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Tim Howard (DP), Zac MacMath, John Berner
DEF (8): Marc Burch, Bobby Burling, Dennis Castillo (INT'L), Kortne Ford (HG), Eric Miller, Axel Sjoberg (INT'L), Jared Watts, Mekeil Williams (INT'L)
MID (6): Micheal Azira, Sam Cronin, Marlon Hairston, Ricardo Perez (HG), Dillon Powers, Dillon Serna (HG)
FWD (4): Dominique Badji (INT'L), Caleb Calvert, Kevin Doyle (INT'L), Shkelzen Gashi (DP, INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 3
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 7
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

ON LOAN: Juan Ramirez (DP, INT'L)

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Sam Hamilton, Liam Callahan, Jaime Siaj, Peguy Ngatcha
 
Columbus Crew SC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (25 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Zack Steffen, Brad Stuver
DEF (10): Lalas Abubakar (INT'L), Harrison Afful (INT'L), Alex Crognale (HG), Waylon Francis (INT'L), Hector Jimenez, Jonathan Mensah (DP, INT'L), Nicolai Naess (INT'L), Jukka Raitala (INT'L), Gaston Sauro (INT'L), Josh Williams
MID (10): Dilly Duka, Ethan Finlay, Niko Hansen, Federico Higuain (DP), Cristian Martinez (INT'L), Justin Meram, Rodrigo Saravia (INT'L), Ben Swanson (HG), Tony Tchani, Wil Trapp (HG)
FWD (3): Marshall Hollingsworth, Adam Jahn, Ola Kamara (INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 3
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 8
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

OUT OF CONTRACT: Chad Barson

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Connor Maloney, Logan Ketterer
 
D.C. United
ROSTERED PLAYERS (24 of 28 spots filled):

GK (4): Bill Hamid (HG), Charlie Horton, Eric Klenofsky, Travis Worra
DEF (7): Steve Birnbaum, Bobby Boswell, Sean Franklin, Taylor Kemp, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Kofi Opare, Jalen Robinson (HG)
MID (10): Luciano Acosta (INT'L), Julian Buescher (INT'L, GA), Nick DeLeon, Chris Durkin (HG) Jared Jeffrey, Lamar Neagle, Patrick Nyarko, Lloyd Sam, Marcelo Sarvas, Rob Vincent
FWD (3): Alhaji Kamara (INT'L), Patrick Mullins, Jose Guillermo Ortiz (INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 0
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 3
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 4
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Jo Vetle Rimstad
 
FC Dallas
ROSTERED PLAYERS (28 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Jesse Gonzalez (HG), Chris Seitz
DEF (9): Reggie Cannon (HG), Anibal Chala (INT'L), Maynor Figueroa (INT'L), Aaron Guillen (HG), Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Moises Hernandez, Ryan Hollingshead, Jose Salvatierra (INT'L), Walker Zimmerman
MID (9): Kellyn Acosta (HG), Michael Barrios (INT'L), Mauro Diaz (DP), Carlos Gruezo (DP, INT'L), Jacori Hayes, Roland Lamah (INT'L), Javier Morales, Paxton Pomykal (HG), Victor Ulloa (HG)
FWD (8): Tesho Akindele, Colin Bonner, Coy Craft (HG), Jesus Ferreira (HG), Timo Pitter (INT'L), Adonijah Reid (GA), Bryan Reynolds (HG), Maximiliano Urruti

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 9
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 7
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Walker Hume, Austin Ledbetter, Dakota Barnathan, Wuilito Fernandes, Marco Carrizales

OUT OF CONTRACT: Carlos Ruiz
 
Houston Dynamo
ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Tyler Deric (HG), Joe Willis, Calle Brown
DEF (7): Jalil Anibaba, Agus (INT'L), A.J. DeLaGarza, Kevin Garcia, Leonardo, Adolfo Machado (INT'L), Dylan Remick
MID (6): Alex, Eric Alexander, Juan David Cabezas (INT'L), Ricardo Clark, Boniek Garcia, Christian Lucatero (HG), Andrew Wenger
FWD (4): Alberth Elis (DP, INT'L), Mauro Manotas (DP, INT'L), Romell Quioto (INT'L), Erick Torres (DP, INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 2
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 7
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Joe Holland, Jake McGuire, Danilo Radjen, Robby Sagel

OUT OF CONTRACT: DaMarcus Beasley, David Horst
 
LA Galaxy
ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Clement Diop (INT'L), Dan Kennedy, Brian Rowe
DEF (6): Hugo Arellano (HG), Ashley Cole (INT'L), Robbie Rogers, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme (INT'L)
MID (5): Rafael Garcia, Baggio Husidic, Jermaine Jones, Sebastian Lletget, Raul Mendiola (HG, INT'L)
FWD (7): Emmanuel Boateng (INT'L), Giovani dos Santos (DP, INT'L), Bradford Jamieson IV (HG), Ariel Lassiter, Jack McBean (HG), Jose Villarreal (HG), Gyasi Zardes (HG)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 6
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 6
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0
 
Minnesota United FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (13 of 28 spots filled):

GK (0):
DEF (5): Francisco Calvo (INT'L), Justin Davis, Joseph Greenspan, Kevin Venegas, Vadim Demidov (INT'L)
MID (5): Miguel Ibarra, Collin Martin, Mohamed Saeid (INT'L), Johan Venegas (INT'L)
FWD (3): Abu Danladi (GA, INT'L), Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Christian Ramirez

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 0
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 0
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 5
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Alec Ferrell, Thomas de Villardi, Tanner Thompson
 
Montreal Impact
ROSTERED PLAYERS (25 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Evan Bush, Maxime Crepeau (HG), Eric Kronberg
DEF (7): Victor Cabrera (INT'L), Hassoun Camara, Laurent Ciman (INT'L), Chris Duvall, Kyle Fisher, Wandrille Lefevre (HG), Ambroise Oyongo (INT'L)
MID (9): Louis Beland-Goyette (HG), Hernan Bernardello (INT'L), Patrice Bernier, David Choiniere (HG), Marco Donadel (INT'L), Calum Mallace, Ignacio Piatti (DP, INT'L), Shamit Shome (GA), Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (HG)
FWD (6): Nick DePuy, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (HG), Matteo Mancosu (INT'L), Dominic Oduro, Andres Romero (INT'L), Michael Salazar

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 6
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 8
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1
 
New England Revolution
ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):

GK (4): Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton, Bobby Shuttleworth, Matt Turner
DEF (5): Andrew Farrell, Donnie Smith, Chris Tierney, Je-Vaughn Watson, London Woodberry
MID (7): Scott Caldwell (HG), Diego Fagundez (HG), Zachary Herivaux (HG), Daigo Kobayashi, Xavier Kouassi (DP, INT'L), Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe
FWD (4): Juan Agudelo, Teal Bunbury, Kei Kamara (DP), Brian Wright

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 3
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 1
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Napo Matsoso, Joshua Smith
OUT OF CONTRACT: Darrius Barnes, Jose Goncalves
 
New York City FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):

GK (4): Eirik Johansen (INT'L), Sean Johnson, Andre Rawls, Josh Saunders
DEF (6): RJ Allen, Frederic Brillant (INT'L), Maxime Chanot (INT'L), Shannon Gomez, Ronald Matarrita (INT'L), Ethan White
MID (6): Miguel Camargo (INT'L), Mix Diskerud, Jack Harrison (GA, INT'L), Mikey Lopez, Tommy McNamara, Andrea Pirlo (INT'L, DP)
FWD (4): Jonathan Lewis (GA), Sean Okoli, Khiry Shelton, David Villa (DP, INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 0
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 8
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 2

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Kwame Awuah, Jalen Brown, Chris Wingate, Michael DeGraffenriedt
 
New York Red Bulls
ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Ryan Meara, Luis Robles
DEF (6): Gideon Baah (INT'L), Justin Bilyeu, Aurelien Collin (INT'L), Connor Lade (HG), Kemar Lawrence (INT'L), Sal Zizzo
MID (9): Tyler Adams (HG), Sean Davis (HG), Derrick Etienne (HG), Felipe, Mike Grella, Sacha Kljestan (DP), Zeiko Lewis, Alex Muyl (HG), Daniel Royer (INT'L)
FWD (3): Brandon Allen (HG), Gonzalo Verón (DP, INT'L), Bradley Wright-Phillips (INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 6
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 6
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Ethan Kutler, Jordan Scarlett

ON LOAN: Anatole Abang (INT'L)
 
Orlando City SC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):

GK (4): Joe Bendik, Earl Edwards Jr., Patrick McLain, Mason Stajduhar (HG)
DEF (10): Jose Aja (INT'L), Kevin Alston, Conor Donovan (GA), Devron Garcia (INT'L), Victor "PC" Giro (INT'L), Seb Hines, David Mateos (INT'L), Rafael Ramos, Tommy Redding (HG), Brek Shea, Donny Toia
MID (10): Servando Carrasco, Cristian Higuita, Will Johnson, Kaká (DP, INT'L), Richmond Laryea (GA, INT'L), Kevin Molino, Antonio Nocerino (INT'L), Matias Perez Garcia (INT'L), Tony Rocha
FWD (3): Hadji Barry, Cyle Larin, Carlos Rivas (DP, INT'L), Bryan Rochez (DP, INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 3
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 10
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 2

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Danny Deakin
 
Philadelphia Union
ROSTERED PLAYERS (23 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Andre Blake, John McCarthy
DEF (8): Fabinho, Raymon Gaddis, Richie Marquez, Keegan Rosenberry, Ken Tribbett, Auston Trusty (HG), Giliano Wijnaldum (INT'L), Joshua Yaro (GA, INT'L)
MID (9): Roland Alberg (INT'L), Eric Ayuk (INT'L), Alejandro Bedoya (DP), Brian Carroll, Warren Creavalle, Maurice Edu (DP), Ilsinho (INT'L), Derrick Jones (HG), Chris Pontius
FWD (4): Charlie Davies, Fabian Herbers (GA, INT'L), C.J. Sapong, Jay Simpson (INT'L)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 2
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 7
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 2

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Marcus Epps, Aaron Jones, Chris Nanco, Jack Elliott, Santi Moar
 
Portland Timbers
ROSTERED PLAYERS (22 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Jeff Attinella, Jake Gleeson, Kendall McIntosh
DEF (9): Vytautas Andriuskevicius (INT'L), Gbenga Arokoyo (INT'L), Rennico Clarke, Marco Farfan (HG), Roy Miller, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin
MID (7): Victor Arboleda, Jack Barmby (INT'L), Diego Chara, David Guzman (INT'L), Darlington Nagbe, Diego Valeri (DP), Ben Zemanski
FWD (4): Fanendo Adi (DP), Jeremy Ebobisse (GA), Darren Mattocks, Jack McInerney

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 1
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 4
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1
ON LOAN: Dairon Asprilla, Lucas Melano (INT'L)

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Michael Amick, Russell Cicerone, Romilio Hernandez
 
Real Salt Lake
ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Lalo Fernandez (HG), Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel
DEF (7): Danilo Acosta (HG), Tony Beltran, Justen Glad (HG), Aaron Maund, Demar Phillips (INT'L), Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert
MID (6): Kyle Beckerman, Jose Hernandez (INT'L, HG), Omar Holness (GA, INT'L), Luke Mulholland, Albert Rusnak, (DP, INT'L), Sunday Stephen (INT'L)
FWD (5): Jordan Allen (HG), Yura Movsisyan (DP), Joao Plata (DP), Sebastian Saucedo (HG), Ricardo Velazco (HG)

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 7
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 5
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Reagan Dunk, Justin Schmidt, Andrew Putna
 
San Jose Earthquakes
ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): David Bingham, Andrew Tarbell (GA)
DEF (7): Victor Bernardez, Kip Colvey, Harold Cummings (INT'L), Shaun Francis, Andres Imperiale (INT'L), Nick Lima (HG), Marvell Wynne
MID (9): Fatai Alashe, Cordell Cato, Darwin Ceren, Simon Dawkins (DP, INT'L), Anibal Godoy (INT'L), Shea Salinas, Matheus Silva (INT'L), Tommy Thompson (HG), Jackson Yueill (GA)
FWD (2): Quincy Amarikwa, Chris Wondolowski

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 2
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 5
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 2
ON LOAN: Leandro Barrera (INT'L)

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Lindo Mfeka, Christian Thierjung, Auden Schilder
 
Seattle Sounders
ROSTERED PLAYERS (21 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith, Tyler Miller
DEF (6): Tony Alfaro, Brad Evans, Oniel Fisher, Joevin Jones (INT'L), Chad Marshall, Roman Torres (INT'L)
MID (7): Osvaldo Alonso, Alvaro Fernandez (INT'L), Aaron Kovar (HG), Nicolas Lodeiro (DP, INT'L), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp, Henry Wingo (HG)
FWD (5): Seyi Adekoya (HG), Will Bruin, Clint Dempsey (DP), Victor Mansaray (HG), Jordan Morris (HG),

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 5
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 4
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Brian Nana-Sinkam, Dom Oduro, Douglas Goodman, Jake Stovall, Kyle Bjornethun
 
Sporting Kansas City
ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Andrew Dykstra, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas
DEF (9): Saad Abdul-Salaam, Matt Besler, Kevin Ellis (HG), Igor Juliao (INT'L), Jimmy Medranda (INT'L), Ike Opara, Erik Palmer-Brown (HG), Tyler Pasher (INT'L), Seth Sinovic
MID (8): Roger Espinoza (DP), Benny Feilhaber, Gerso Fernandes (DP, INT'L), Benji Joya, Soni Mustivar (INT'L), Lawrence Olum, Ilie Sanchez (INT'L), Graham Zusi (DP)
FWD (7): Latif Blessing (INT'L), Dom Dwyer, Cameron Iwasa, Cameron Porter, Diego Rubio (INT'L), Daniel Salloi (HG, INT'L), Christian Volesky

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 4
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 9
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Colton Storm, David Greczek
 
Toronto FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): Alex Bono (GA), Clint Irwin
DEF (7): Brandon Aubrey, Steven Beitashour, Nick Hagglund, Ashtone Morgan (HG), Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta
MID (5): Michael Bradley (DP), Jay Chapman (HG), Armando Cooper (INT'L), Marky Delgado (HG), Jonathan Osorio
FWD (6): Jozy Altidore (DP), Molham Babouli, Tsubasa Endoh (INT'L), Sebastian Giovinco (DP, INT'L), Jordan Hamilton (HG), Tosaint Ricketts

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 3
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 4
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 2
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Robert Moewes, Oyvind Alseth, Lars Eckenrode, Juan Pablo Saavedra
 
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (27 of 28 spots filled):

GK (3): David Ousted (INT'L), Spencer Richey, Paolo Tornaghi
DEF (9): Christian Dean, Marcel de Jong, David Edgar, Jordan Harvey, Brett Levis, Tim Parker, Cole Seiler, Kendall Waston (INT'L), Sheanon Williams
MID (11): Christian Bolaños (INT'L), Marco Bustos (HG), Alphonso Davies (HG), Deybi Flores (INT'L), Kianz Froese (HG), Andrew Jacobson, Matias Laba (DP, INT'L), Ben McKendry (HG), Nicolas Mezquida (INT'L), Cristian Techera (INT'L), Russell Teibert (HG)
FWD (4): Giles Barnes, Kyle Greig, Erik Hurtado, Kekuta Manneh

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 1
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 5
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 7
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 0

ON LOAN: Sam Adekugbe (HG)

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Jakob Nerwinski, Francis de Vries, Jorge Gomez Sanchez, Nazeem Bartman