Orlando City sell out opening match at new stadium vs. New York City FC

Orlando City SC will be throwing quite the party at the start of March.

The club announced on Tuesday that the Lions have sold out the opening match at their brand-new, soccer-specific stadium, against New York City FC, on March 5. The highly-anticipated match at Orlando City Stadium, which also marks the 2017 season opener for the two clubs, will be filled to capacity with 25,500 observers in attendance.

Additionally, Orlando City announced that single-game tickets have also been sold out for the home game against the LA Galaxy on April 15.

The Lions spent their first two seasons in MLS playing at Camping World Stadium, but move to their own venue nearby in downtown Orlando this year. Construction on the club's permanent home began in October 2014, and the stadium will feature a natural grass playing surface and four-sided canopy roof.

Orlando City are no strangers to drawing big crowds. They had 62,510 fans turn out for their inaugural MLS match against NYCFC back in 2015, and averaged 32,847 and 31,324 during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, respectively. Both the latter figures were second best in the league behind the Seattle Sounders.