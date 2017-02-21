Minnesota United sign Swiss fullback Jerome Thiesson

Minnesota United bolstered their back line with the acquisition of Swiss fullback Jerome Thiesson on Tuesday, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa, ending days of speculation that began with the 29-year-old being linked to Toronto FC.

Thiesson joins the Loons from FC Luzern in his homeland, and has spent his entire career in Switzerland up to this point, with prior stints at AC Bellinzona, FC Wil and FC Zurich. He's capable of playing either fullback slot, a facet that made him particularly attractive to MNUFC.

“Thiesson is a hugely experienced player with over 300 games in the Swiss League,” said Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath in a club release. “He’s incredibly versatile with two great feet and can play left back and right back. He’s an important piece for us in an area we feel as though we’ve been a little bit short in terms of numbers.”

Added sporting director Manny Lagos: “It’s a position on the field where we can always have more depth and experience. This is a player that can play both those positions very well. He's got hundreds of professional games at a high level, starting at both right and left back, which is unique for a player to be that versatile.”

Over the weekend media reports linked Thiesson to TFC, but FC Luzern responded by stating on their website (in German) that the defender remained under contract with the club, though admitting that he been given "permission to negotiate" with "clubs from North America."