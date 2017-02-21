Minnesota United reportedly sign Swiss right back Jerome Thiesson

UPDATE: FC Luzern have responded to the transfer speculation about Thiesson, stating on their website (in German) that the defender remains under contract with the club until June 30. Thiesson has been given "permission to negotiate" with "clubs from North America, however, "no contract has been concluded," the statement added.

Minnesota United are reportedly adding another player to their roster, and this one arrives from Switzerland to bolster their back line.

Goal.com reported on Tuesday that Minnesota have signed Swiss right back Jerome Thiesson. The 29-year-old Thiesson joins the MLS expansion club from FC Luzern in his native land, and is reportedly expected to compete for a starting spot on the Loons' back line.

The report added that United had to trade $50,000 in General Allocation Money to Toronto FC in order to acquire Thiesson's discovery rights. It also said that Thiesson's work visa might not be processed in time for him to be eligible to play in Minnesota's season opener against the Portland Timbers on March 3.

Thiesson has spent his entire career in Switzerland. Prior to playing for FC Luzern, he represented AC Bellinzona, FC Wil, and FC Zurich.