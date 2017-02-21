DC United sign influential striker Patrick Mullins to new contract

D.C. United announced on Tuesday that striker Patrick Mullins has signed a new contract with the club, a reward for the dramatic boost the University of Maryland product gave the Black-and-Red attack after his midseason arrival from New York City FC last year.

Mullins, 25, scored eight goals and recorded two assists in 14 appearances after D.C. acquired him on July 20, including a hat trick vs. Chicago on Aug. 27. Fueled not only by his finishing but his link-up play and work off the ball, United’s previously modest offensive numbers spiked significantly down the stretch, as the club scored 27 goals in their final 10 regular-season matches – including multiple goals in every one of their final nine games – and led the league in almost every offensive category.

Mullins’ contributions earned him four MLS Team of the Week selections, two AT&T Goal of the Week nominations and an Etihad Player of the Month nomination for August.

"Patrick is a player who had a major breakout after we traded for him last summer," said D.C.’s general manager and vice president of soccer operations Dave Kasper in a club release. "His work ethic on both sides of the ball, positional awareness, and nose for the goal affect the outcome of games week after week. Securing Patrick's future is another big step for the club, and we look forward to his contributions this season and beyond."

Though United did not disclose the details of the deal, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Mullins’ new contract is a multi-year agreement that effectively doubles his previous wages, and is guaranteed this year and next with a club option in 2019.