2017 Preseason - Tuesday, February 21: LA beat RSL, Quakes draw with Reno

Three MLS clubs were in preseason match action on Tuesday; here's a look at how they fared.

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Reno 1868 1

Chris Wondolowski found the net as the San Jose Earthquakes drew with USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC 1-1 in a closed-door friendly at Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose on Tuesday.

Former Philadelphia Union striker Antoine Hoppenot opened the scoring in the 55th minute to give Reno a lead, beating Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell at the near post.

But the Quakes leveled matters three minutes later. New acquisition Marco Ureña had been lively for San Jose, threatening on several occasions before taking a pass from Kofi Sarkodie and back-heeling a clever pass to Wondo for a close-range finish.

The occasion marked the first Quakes appearance for another newcomer, midfielder Jahmir Hyka, who played 16 minutes off the bench.

The Earthquakes wrap up their preseason with a friendly vs. Sacramento Republic FC, their former USL affiliate club, on Saturday at Avaya Stadium (5 pm ET, tickets available via ticketmaster.com).

Scoring Summary: RNO – Antoine Hoppenot (unassisted) 55; SJ – Chris Wondolowski (Kofi Sarkodie, Marco Ureña) 58.

Earthquakes lineup: Andrew Tarbell; Kip Colvey, Matheus Silva, Victor Bernardez (Andres Imperiale 46), Kofi Sarkodie (Shaun Francis 65); Tommy Thompson (Jahmir Hyka 74), Anibal Godoy (Jackson Yueill 46), Darwin Ceren (Fatai Alashe 65), Cordell Cato (Shea Salinas 74); Marco Ureña (Simon Dawkins 74), Chris Wondolowski (Christian Thierjung 65).

LA Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Jaime Villarreal scored the winner as the Galaxy handed RSL their first loss in seven preseason matches on Tuesday in a meeting at a practice field at StubHub Center, the first of Salt Lake’s two friendlies on this week’s visit to Southern California.

Ricardo Velazco was dangerous in the first half for the visitors, but it was Villarreal – younger brother of Jose, who also started the match for LA – who found the net, finishing a cross from Emmanuel Boateng in the 40th minute.

Soccer highlights! Yay!



The best action from today's preseason win. pic.twitter.com/FCtkQ7ZYQq — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 22, 2017

Both sides fielded effectively two distinct teams in this affair, RSL swapping out their 11 at halftime and LA bringing on most of their likely starters at the 60th minute after starting with a reserve-heavy lineup.

“Both groups there was some real positive things in terms of moving the ball, so out of both groups, I thought that we were very good,” Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo told LA Galaxy Insider. “We need to continue to get sharper in the final third which is always the last thing to come. It was another day where we’re moving in the right direction.”

The scrimmage also marked the first preseason match appearance for the Galaxy’s newest Designated Player Romain Alessandrini.

Smoooooth.



All of Romain Alessandrini's touches in his preseason debut. #WelcomeRomain pic.twitter.com/7Jv78R3d1Y — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 22, 2017

Scoring Summary: LA – Jaime Villarreal (Emmanuel Boateng) 40’

LA Galaxy Lineups: Clement Diop; Nathan Smith, Bradley Diallo, Hugo Arellano, Dave Romney; Raul Mendiola, Miguel Aguilar, Jaime Villarreal, Bradford Jamieson IV; Jose Villarreal, Jack McBean

From 60th-minute mark: Brian Rowe; Raul Garcia, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme, Ashley Cole; Sebastian Lletget, João Pedro, Jermaine Jones, Romain Alessandrini; Giovani Dos Santos, Ariel Lassiter

RSL Lineups: First Half: Matt VanOekel; Reagan Dunk, Justin Schmidt, Emilio Orozco, Chris Wingert; Omar Holness, Luis Silva; Andrew Brody, Jose Hernandez, Ricardo Velazco; Chad Barrett.

Second Half: Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, David Horst, Chris Schuler, Demar Phillips (Max Lachowecki 77'); Sunny, Luke Mulholland; Jordan Allen, Albert Rusnak, Joao Plata; Yura Movsisyan.