Toronto FC sign Spanish midfielder, FC Barcelona product Victor Vazquez

Toronto FC announced Monday the signing of Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez using Targeted Allocation Money. The FC Barcelona academy product will be added to the Reds’ roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and Canadian work permit.

“We are excited to bring Victor Vazquez to Toronto FC and provide our team with another experienced midfielder,” said TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Victor developed in the Barcelona youth system which is recognized worldwide. He is a creative player with experience playing in an attacking midfield role, but also centrally, which gives us flexibility in our system.”

Vazquez, 30, most recently played for Liga MX club Cruz Azul, where he made 23 appearances, scoring one goal with one assist after joining the club in December 2015. The Catalan began his youth career at his hometown club, Barcelona, in 1997. Vazquez rose to Barça’s C squad and eventually Barcelona B.

He remained there for five seasons and was called into manager Pep Guardiola’s first team on a number of occasions. He made his senior-team debut for Barcelona in April 2008 went on to appear in two UEFA Champions League group-stage matches during the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons; Barça won the competition in both seasons.

Vazquez signed with Belgian powers Club Brugge in 2011 and scored 25 goals and 50 assists in all competitions made 173 appearances over five seasons with the club, including UEFA Europa League action. He won the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year award in 2014-15, helping Club Brugge win the Belgian Cup and finish in second place in the league.