Mike B for President? US national teamers pick top teammate for White House

Monday marks Presidents’ Day in the United States, a national holiday intended to honor and commemorate iconic leaders of the nation’s past like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The national teams aren’t particularly busy on Monday, though the US beach soccer national team deserves your support as they take on the US Virgin Islands in CONCACAF qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup down in the Bahamas.

But the fine folks at US Soccer couldn’t resist going presidential with some clever content featuring both the US men’s and women’s national teams: Which of their teammates would the players pick as the best candidate to step up to the job of Commander in Chief?

Which #USMNT player would make the best president?



Michael Bradley in a powdered wig is reason enough to watch this election. pic.twitter.com/YgfZQk6DlM — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 20, 2017

A #USWNT player in the White House sounds pretty good to us



On #PresidentsDay, we asked which teammate would make the best POTUS? pic.twitter.com/neLxXCQgoX — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) February 20, 2017

