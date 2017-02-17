Philadelphia Union's Chris Pontius, Jim Curtin mic'd up in training session

Chris Pontius may have spent the first part of the 2017 preseason at US national team camp, but it didn’t take long for his Philadelphia teammates to cut him down to size after his return to the Union.

Pontius was mic’d up during a recent Union preseason training session in Florida, and the veteran midfielder was the target of some incessant banter from his teammates. He wasn’t afraid to mix it up, either, giving back as good as he got.

Union head coach Jim Curtin was also mic’d up in the video, which you can watch above.