DC United's Steve Birnbaum takes Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum took time out of his preseason preparations recently to take the plunge for a good cause.

The polar plunge, that is.

Birnbaum joined nearly 300 on Saturday in jumping into an ice-cold pool at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics D.C.

Tommy cheering me on for the Polar Plunge today! Excited to be this years soccer commissioner for Special Olympics DC! #specialolympicsdc A post shared by Steven Birnbaum (@birnbaum15) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:42pm PST

All told, the Polar Plunge event raised $200,000 for the Special Olympics D.C. program.