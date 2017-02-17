DC United's Steve Birnbaum takes Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

February 17, 20177:13PM EST
Alicia RodriguezContributor

D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum took time out of his preseason preparations recently to take the plunge for a good cause.

The polar plunge, that is.

Birnbaum joined nearly 300 on Saturday in jumping into an ice-cold pool at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics D.C.

All told, the Polar Plunge event raised $200,000 for the Special Olympics D.C. program.

