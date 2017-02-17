DC United's Steve Birnbaum takes Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum took time out of his preseason preparations recently to take the plunge for a good cause.
The polar plunge, that is.
Birnbaum joined nearly 300 on Saturday in jumping into an ice-cold pool at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics D.C.
All told, the Polar Plunge event raised $200,000 for the Special Olympics D.C. program.
Thank you @StevenBirnbaum for coming out to Plunge. We appreciate you and the @dcunited @DCU_CR organization #PlungeDC #DCUnited pic.twitter.com/owTINnc6JO— Special Olympics DC (@SpecOlympics_DC) February 12, 2017