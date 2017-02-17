2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Standings and Schedule

- The top two teams in each group will advance to the classification stage, which will consist of two groups of three and run from Feb. 27-March 3. The top two teams in each of those groups will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup while the top team in each group will contest the final on March 5. See below for tiebreakers, which will come into effect should two teams finish level on points.
- (Q)=qualified for the next stage
Group A Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Mexico
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|Honduras
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|Canada
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
Group A Schedule
|Feb. 17
|Honduras 1, Canada 0
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP
|Feb. 17
|Mexico 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP
|Feb. 20 | 6 PM ET
|Antigua and Barbuda vs. Honduras
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 20 | 8:30 PM ET
|Mexico vs. Canada
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 23 | 3:30 PM ET
|Antigua and Barbuda vs. Canada
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 23 | 6 PM ET
|Mexico vs. Honduras
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
Group B Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haiti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B Schedule
|Feb. 18 | 1 PM ET
|St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Haiti
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 18 | 3:30 PM ET
|United States vs. Panama
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 21 | 3 PM ET
|Panama vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 21 | 5:30 PM ET
|United States vs. Haiti
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 24 | 3 PM ET
|Panama vs. Haiti
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 24 | 5:30 PM ET
|United States vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
Group C Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bermuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C Schedule
|Feb. 19 | 2 PM ET
|Bermuda vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 19 | 4:30 PM ET
|Costa Rica vs. El Salvador
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 22 | 5:30 PM ET
|El Salvador vs. Bermuda
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 22 | 8 PM ET
|Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 25 | 2:30 PM ET
|El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Feb. 25 | 5 PM ET
|Costa Rica vs. Bermuda
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
Group Tiebreakers
- Greater number of points in matches between the tied teams.
- Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
- Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
- Greater goal difference in all group matches.
- Greater number of goals scored in all group matches.
- Drawing of lots.