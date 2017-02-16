2017 Kit Drops - Real Salt Lake - logo

Real Salt Lake reveal secondary jersey for 2017

February 16, 20171:02PM EST
MLSsoccer staff

Real Salt Lake unveiled their new secondary jersey for 2017 on Thursday. The jersey goes on sale right away and is available at both of RSL's team store locations as well as at MLSstore.com.

The jersey is a clean, crisp white with a subtle sublimated stripe pattern. Here's the front and back of the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

Here's the women's version:

And take a closer look here:

