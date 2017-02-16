New York City FC sign midfielder John Stertzer

New York City FC announced the signing of midfielder John Stertzer on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who previously played in MLS for Real Salt Lake, has been on trial with NYCFC throughout preseason.

Stertzer played for four seasons at RSL, making 48 MLS regular season appearances, scoring one goal from a holding midfield role.

“What I like about John is his attitude and his work ethic – he’s a really smart player who is a goalscorer," said NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira in a team statement. “The timing of his runs inside the box is really good - he’s always at the right place at the right time and his finishing is excellent. He’s someone has really fought for a spot and he will bring a lot of competition for his position. To add one more quality player to our roster is really pleasing."

“It feels great – I’m so grateful for the opportunity NYCFC have given me to come in and try to earn the spot," said Stertzer. "From day one, I’ve felt like I was at home, everyone has been so open and welcoming, giving me the confidence to push forward. I grew up watching Patrick as a player and he’s such a great coach - I feel like I’ve already learned so much from the first camp right through to now - I’m learning so much every day."

New York City FC open the 2017 MLS regular season on March 5 against Orlando City SC (5 pm ET, ESPN).