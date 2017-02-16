DC United announce stadium groundbreaking ceremony on February 27

Following final government approval being granted for their new stadium project on Thursday, D.C. United announced they will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for Audi Field on Feb. 27.

The ceremony, to take place at 3 pm ET that day, will happen on the eastern edge of the stadium property, and scheduled attendees include MLS commissioner Don Garber, Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, United managing partner Jason Levien and team coaches, players and supporters.

“We are extremely excited to break ground on this site, a project that has been 21 years in the making," Levien said in a team statement. "Since Erick [Thohir] and I assumed stewardship in 2012 we’ve been on a mission to deliver to our fans and this community a new, permanent home. We appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into preparing for this moment and can’t wait to finally put shovels in the ground at the site of our new home, Audi Field.”

The groundbreaking ceremony announcement comes after the D.C. zoning commission voted to approve the team's plan to begin vertical construction. According to a team release, "United will file for their superstructure permit to start erecting steel structure above grade."

The stadium name of Audi Field was announced on Wednesday, and the venue is projected to open in 2018. The stadium is expected to seat 20,000.