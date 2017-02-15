Report: Bob Bradley renews talks with LAFC

There's been plenty of talk about Bob Bradley's next move, but it appears MLS expansion club LAFC remain in the mix.

SI.com's Grant Wahl reported on Wednesday that Bradley and LAFC have "been engaging in continued talks recently" about Bradley becoming the first head coach for the team, which will enter MLS play in 2018.

This is not the first time the parties have spoken about the head coaching position at the club, with Bradley previously confirming to ESPN he spoke to LAFC last summer about the job.

Bradley, the first American to coach a Premier League team, was fired by Swansea City in December after just 85 days in charge. The former US national team coach put out a story on the Players' Tribune Wednesday detailing his time as an American coach abroad and addressing the end of his time in the EPL.

While Bradley has mentioned an interest in coaching again in Europe, he has also not publicly ruled out a return to MLS, where he coached 1998-2006 for Chicago Fire, MetroStars and Chivas USA.