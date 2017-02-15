New England trade Bobby Shuttleworth to Minnesota for Femi Hollinger-Janzen

A New England Revolution goalkeeper is on the move, while a familiar face returns to the Revs.

The Revolution announced on Wednesday they have traded goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to Minnesota United FC in exchange for forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen.

Shuttleworth, 29, has spent his entire eight-season MLS career to date in New England, serving as the starting goalkeeper for the majority of each of the last four seasons. He's made 127 MLS regular season appearances as well as six MLS Cup Playoffs appearances in his career, including a run to the 2014 MLS Cup final.

Hollinger-Janzen, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Revolution, having been drafted by them and played there as a rookie in 2016. The 23-year-old was selected in December's Expansion Draft by Minnesota United. In 19 career MLS appearances, he's scored two goals and one assist.

“The entire New England Revolution organization thanks Bobby for his years of service. We wish him well in the next phase of his career with Minnesota,” said Revolution general manager Michael Burns in a team statement. “We are pleased to have Femi back on the roster for the 2017 season and look forward to welcoming him back to the club.”

“Bobby’s a great player who has had a lot of strong performances in goal for New England,” said Minnesota United sporting director Manny Lagos in a statement. “His experience and quality will be an important addition and asset throughout the season here with the club.”