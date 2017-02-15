The complete list of MLS-USL affiliations, partnerships for 2017

MLS continues to enjoy deep ties to the United Soccer League, with 10 MLS teams set to operate their own USL club in 2017, while 12 others – including 2018 expansion side LAFC – will have a USL side as an affiliate.

Minnesota United are currently the only MLS team not to have announced a USL affiliate, although Fifty Five One reported in January that they were exploring Rochester, Minnesota as a potential location for their USL reserve affiliate.

USL’s 2017 season will begin on Saturday, March 25, with a slate of 13 matches set for opening weekend; the league has grown to 30 teams for 2017. The regular season will conclude on Oct. 15, with 14 matches set to be played over the season’s final few days. The full schedule can be found here. The USL Cup Playoffs will begin the following weekend with the Eastern and Western Conference quarterfinals.

List of MLS-owned/affiliated USL teams

Atlanta United FC – Charleston Battery (affiliate)

Chicago Fire – Tulsa Roughnecks FC (affiliate)

Colorado Rapids – Charlotte Independence (affiliate)

Columbus Crew SC – Pittsburgh Riverhounds (affiliate)

D.C. United – Richmond Kickers (affiliate)

FC Dallas – OKC Energy FC (affiliate)

Houston Dynamo – Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (hybrid affiliate)

LAFC* – Orange County SC (affiliate)

LA Galaxy – LA Galaxy II

Minnesota United FC – TBD

Montreal Impact – Ottawa Fury FC (affiliate)

New England Revolution – Rochester Rhinos (affiliate)

New York City FC – San Antonio FC (affiliate)

New York Red Bulls – New York Red Bulls II

Orlando City – Orlando City B

Philadelphia Union – Bethlehem Steel FC

Portland Timbers – Portland Timbers 2

Real Salt Lake – Real Monarchs SLC

San Jose Earthquakes – Reno 1868 FC (hybrid affiliate)

Seattle Sounders FC – Seattle Sounders FC 2

Sporting Kansas City – Swope Park Rangers

Toronto FC – Toronto FC II

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

•=LAFC will begin play in MLS in 2018